Talking Smack returns on the Free Version of WWE Network

Return of the Smack.

Beginning tomorrow early morning, WWE Talking Smack will be back in the lives of the WWE Universe and offered to stream anytime on the Free Version of WWE Network.

Join hosts Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods as they invite your preferred Superstars and respond to what guarantees to be an amazing episode of Friday Night Smack Down as it makes its launching inside the WWE ThunderDome simply 2 days prior to SummerSlam.

Don’ t miss out on the return of Talking Smack, streaming on need Saturday early morning on the Free Version of WWE Network!