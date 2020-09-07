Talking Point: Could PS5 Be Delayed?

Here’s a daunting tidbit: the PlayStation 5 is two months away. No, we don’t have any inside information, we’re just working off our own expectations and rumours we’ve read over the past few weeks. Sony, allegedly, has booked significant marketing spend for the week commencing 13th November in the UK, suggesting it may have a new platform launch in the pipeline.

Of course, the less engaged among you may be forgiven for not knowing PS5 is right around the corner. We’d expected the Japanese giant’s big blowout earlier in the year to pave the way for persistent information drops, but it’s been pretty much radio silent ever since. Yes, we’ve seen a couple of commercials and an extended Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart demo – but, truthfully, that’s it.

So is there a chance the PS5 could be delayed? Well, the manufacturer claims it won’t be – but executives are always going to toe the corporate line until the message changes. Right now, the firm says it’s on track for Holiday 2020, and while we’re yet to hear anything to contradict that – well, we’re having to take the manufacturer at face value here.

There are a few things worth keeping in mind: there were roughly six weeks between the Nintendo Switch’s blowout event and its release date, so this isn’t as unprecedented as some may think. More importantly, the House of Mario adopted that strategy outside of a global pandemic; we’re currently slap-bang inside the middle of one.

It’s also…