Beyonc é’s fiercely awaited visual album “Black Is King”, influenced by “The Lion King,” has actually just recently been launched on Disney+.

Fans have actually been waiting with terrific anticipation since the movie was initially revealed.

BBC Africa talked to a teacher of movie, a movie director and a trainee about their take on the movie.

Produced by Jameisha Prescod and Saidata Sesay.

Edited by Jameisha Prescod.