Talk to Mickey before bed! Disney relaunches night time hotline for kids

The isolation that COVID-19 has brought upon the world is not only affecting adults. It is affecting children as well. During this spring, children must have had amazing plans of going outdoors and spending time in the amusement parks or movies. They may have wanted to go to Disney-themed parks for a long time. But when the pandemic came on, things went haywire. Disney World was closed off to the public since March.

But that does not mean that Disney is not considering ways to keep the children at peace. They know that children and their parents are struggling during this period. So, they have brought a bit of Disney magic to your children. Disney has begun the “Disney Bedtime Hotline”. It is an open-to-all calling service, which will remain open till the end of April. You can get many of the famous characters on the phone like Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Mickey Mouse. You can phone 1-877-7-MICKEY.

Disney is trying its best to help the kids not fall into any stress or depression during this period as well as help parents take a little but much-needed break. You can get further details here.

