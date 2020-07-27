Tales of Vesperia – Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch



A power struggle begins in a Civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the empire that controls it. The Fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, tales of vesperia is One of the most beloved entries in the ‘tales of’ series and returns with beautifully remastered full HD graphics, never before seen characters, expanded story, and much more!. Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) Content Description: Alcohol reference, blood, fantasy violence, mild language, simulated gambling, suggestive themes.

EVERYTHING IN ONE EDITION! — Dive into the Deﬁnitive version of this game with updated full HD graphics, brand-new music tracks, exciting mini-games, bosses, and a collection of unreleased costume DLC!

THE PARTY GROWS STRONGER! — Yuri sets sail on his adventure with Estelle, a young noblewoman; Karol; a boy in pursuit of a guild to call his own; Rita, an eccentric scholar; Raven, a laid-back archer; Judith, a mysterious dragoon; and Repede, a pipe-smoking dog… and now two more playable characters join the fray!

FIGHT WITH FLAIR! — Assemble your favorite team and enjoy exciting real-time battles with all new Mystic Artes and skills!