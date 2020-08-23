Takuma Sato wins race for second time

After yet another extraordinary round of late racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, Sunday’s 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 ended under an anti-climactic and questionable yellow flag. For Takuma Sato, it suggested splendor.

The 43-year-old Rahal Letterman Lanigan chauffeur edged Scott Dixon on track with simply over 25 laps to go. They mixed to the front with 15 to go, and after that moved to the checkered flag under care.

With 5 laps to go, as Sato and Dixon almost wound up side-by-side at the start-finish line, Sato’s colleague Spencer Pigot got sideways in Turn 4. The slide into the pit lane attenuator smashed his automobile– and Dixon’s hope for a second Indy 500 win.

Dixon led 111 laps, moving into 3rd all-time at the Indy 500 with 563, edging legends A.J. Foyt andMario Andretti Sato required simply 27 laps caused end up being the 20th several winner in the Indy 500– the very first given that Juan Pablo Montoya won his second in 2015.

“This is unbelievable. Thank you so much. I can’t find the words, can’t find the words,” Sato stated inVictory Lane “Scott was coming right around out of (Turn) 4, simply yelling, coming, and I held him off.

“This is unbelievable.”

Dixon was left hands on his hips in pit lane, a little perplexed why, so near the arranged end, the race wasn’t warning. The latest surface under care was 2013, when Tony Kanaan won.

The Indy Automobile series frontrunner, like Sato, was wanting to get his second Indy 500– his …