Taking Covid-19 data away from CDC is a recipe for chaos (Opinion)

When Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the department, confirmed your decision, he said in a statement that a “new faster and complete data system is what our nation needs to defeat the coronavirus and the CDC, an operating division of HHS, will certainly participate in this streamlined all-of-government response. They will simply no longer control it. … The CDC’s old hospital data gathering operation once worked well monitoring hospital information across the country, but it’s an inadequate system today.”
I share the concern (strongly).
It is an easy task to imagine that this kind of tough-guy domination of the data is increasingly attracting President Trump as the US struggles with the realities of a disastrously mismanaged, raging pandemic.
But I have a hunch that the White House could have buyer’s remorse much prior to later. Ironically, it is the lack of a single payer health care system in the United States that likely will thwart any efforts to suppress and misrepresent data. Medical care here is consists of a number of sort-of-interlocking-on-a-good-day groups that have no standardized means of doing a lot of anything.
An attempt by free marketeers to impose a classic single payer process onto the Rube Goldberg system we use now seems doomed to fail.
Before getting into the company of displaying Covid-19 data, TeleTracking was known for developing systems to assure efficient electronic information flow. This could be used to help a hospital rapidly determine when, for example, a room on the ward is clean and ready to receive an ER patient.
But placing them in to the hot seat during the height of a historic pandemic is essentially like selecting April 14 (July 14 this year) that TurboTax will take on the functions of the Internal Revenue Service — in the name of efficiency.
They quickly will realize that you can find large differences in serving private customers who have reached out for them versus the avalanche of publicly reported information they truly are about to receive. After all, previous hospitals that could afford to get in touch with TeleTracking for help will be the sort of hospitals with enough staff to report clean, polished data.
But many hospitals are cash-strapped and do not have the personnel to devote adequate time for the duty, especially all through a raging pandemic which has strained resources and morale. In making the shift, Caputo and HHS have addressed a real problem in data quality. But the issue is not, as Caputo suggested in his statement, that the CDC can’t handle the data, it is that most healthcare systems just can’t provide it in a timely fashion.
Knowing how arduous the task of collecting data on each case and each hospital bed may be, the CDC prepared and updated education modules before they were recently removed.
There is also the odd end-run built into the HHS guidance that allows hospitals the “right” to report data straight to the state, perhaps not the federal government, a local waystation that will adapt to scientific, perhaps not political standards.
Caputo’s declaration that, with this shift, the CDC will “no longer control” critical data is chilling. But in reality, the CDC never controlled the data — and neither will the HHS. The data is every-where; or in political-speak, the machine is excessively leaky. With illness, the reality will come out and prior to the administration realizes. Death is impossible to conceal; tragedy can’t be “streamlined.”
However, the one lesson of the pandemic learned by every one, except it appears by those in the White House, is this: Covid-19 is not a problem with a political solution, it is a tragedy of historic proportions.
Misdirection, brutal dominance, chaos for its own sake, blaming one other guy — all of it falls flat when confronted with thousands of sick and dying Americans. HHS would be well advised to place their full efforts in to controlling the pandemic, as opposed to the news concerning the pandemic.