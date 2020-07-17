When Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the department, confirmed your decision, he said in a statement that a “new faster and complete data system is what our nation needs to defeat the coronavirus and the CDC, an operating division of HHS, will certainly participate in this streamlined all-of-government response. They will simply no longer control it. … The CDC’s old hospital data gathering operation once worked well monitoring hospital information across the country, but it’s an inadequate system today.”

I share the concern (strongly).

And governments light emitting diode by autocrats admired by President Donald Trump, including Brazil (Jair Bolsonaro) and Russia (Vladimir Putin), have also been accused of having their fingers in the data jar, attempting to fictionalize the pandemic. In Russia, an unexpectedly low Covid-19-related fatality rate sparked much international suspicion , but little has changed in the methods used to define a Covid-19 associated death, and the united states continue to deny it has manipulated data.

It is an easy task to imagine that this kind of tough-guy domination of the data is increasingly attracting President Trump as the US struggles with the realities of a disastrously mismanaged, raging pandemic.

But I have a hunch that the White House could have buyer’s remorse much prior to later. Ironically, it is the lack of a single payer health care system in the United States that likely will thwart any efforts to suppress and misrepresent data. Medical care here is consists of a number of sort-of-interlocking-on-a-good-day groups that have no standardized means of doing a lot of anything.

An attempt by free marketeers to impose a classic single payer process onto the Rube Goldberg system we use now seems doomed to fail.

Caputo and other administration officials likely have no idea exactly how big a task it is to gather tens of thousands of cases a day, organize them, display them graphically and wake up again the next day to accomplish the exact same thing. HHS has selected TeleTracking , a well-regarded company from Pittsburgh that has expertise in smoothing out hiccups and bumps in any hospital’s data collection. Months ago, the company also developed a handsome Covid-19 tracking dashboard.

Before getting into the company of displaying Covid-19 data, TeleTracking was known for developing systems to assure efficient electronic information flow. This could be used to help a hospital rapidly determine when, for example, a room on the ward is clean and ready to receive an ER patient.

But placing them in to the hot seat during the height of a historic pandemic is essentially like selecting April 14 (July 14 this year) that TurboTax will take on the functions of the Internal Revenue Service — in the name of efficiency.

Though it is likely that TeleTracking has been preparing for this for many weeks, effective now, at the present daily illness rate in excess of 50,000 new cases a day , they’ll receive info on more than a million cases a month and daily administrative reports from 1000s of health care centers.

They quickly will realize that you can find large differences in serving private customers who have reached out for them versus the avalanche of publicly reported information they truly are about to receive. After all, previous hospitals that could afford to get in touch with TeleTracking for help will be the sort of hospitals with enough staff to report clean, polished data.

But many hospitals are cash-strapped and do not have the personnel to devote adequate time for the duty, especially all through a raging pandemic which has strained resources and morale. In making the shift, Caputo and HHS have addressed a real problem in data quality. But the issue is not, as Caputo suggested in his statement, that the CDC can’t handle the data, it is that most healthcare systems just can’t provide it in a timely fashion.

Knowing how arduous the task of collecting data on each case and each hospital bed may be, the CDC prepared and updated education modules before they were recently removed.

According to the announcement by Caputo (a political operative installed to head the HHS program) and the 13-page HHS how-to guidance , the TeleTracking program will feature different (and more streamlined!) forms, with slightly different definitions and processes. Training individuals to use them … that’s another matter.

Plus, it is not clear that Caputo knows what that he wants. The HHS guidance issued is for “Hospitals, Hospital Laboratory, and Acute Care Facility Data Reporting.” But no new guidance is given for collecting information on almost all patients with Covid-19: those diagnosed in clinics, drive-through testing web sites, and, hopefully soon, using home test kits. To actually increase the situation, the “all-in-government” response also will have to track the trends in new cases since that is what drives hospital utilization.

Furthermore, there is no guidance regarding what large private labs , which run nearly all diagnostic tests, are regarding their results. And how about insurance companies which will be collecting all this data for their purposes and undertakers and the team of vital statistics experts who record the fate of every human?

There is also the odd end-run built into the HHS guidance that allows hospitals the “right” to report data straight to the state, perhaps not the federal government, a local waystation that will adapt to scientific, perhaps not political standards.

Caputo’s declaration that, with this shift, the CDC will “no longer control” critical data is chilling. But in reality, the CDC never controlled the data — and neither will the HHS. The data is every-where; or in political-speak, the machine is excessively leaky. With illness, the reality will come out and prior to the administration realizes. Death is impossible to conceal; tragedy can’t be “streamlined.”

Perhaps the White House is alert to all of this and the real plan then is to simply create more chaos and much more distrust of facts as a methods to benumb the whole population, as has been suggested

However, the one lesson of the pandemic learned by every one, except it appears by those in the White House, is this: Covid-19 is not a problem with a political solution, it is a tragedy of historic proportions.

Misdirection, brutal dominance, chaos for its own sake, blaming one other guy — all of it falls flat when confronted with thousands of sick and dying Americans. HHS would be well advised to place their full efforts in to controlling the pandemic, as opposed to the news concerning the pandemic.