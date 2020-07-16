Taking ‘Black Lives Matter’ from slogan to reality (Opinion)

Black people have long said to doctors — metaphorically the American people and American leadership — that we come in pain. Far too often we’ve been misdiagnosed and dismissed like our pain wasn’t real. Expanding with this metaphor, the killing of George Floyd has been like a coronary arrest, and the urgent response has shown that not only was our pain real, but this was an instant when we could no longer be silent about any of it.

Paradoxically, this, in fact, is a moment for some leaders to be silent and do the task of processing some of the pain of days gone by. Pressure is mounting on leaders to say something, but way too many allies are doing so without really understanding what they’re speaking up for.

Many people and companies seem only to be taking a stand to relieve the uncomfortable tension they are feeling from realizing they have turned a blind eye on racism for years. Moreover, some of these same organizations are increasingly being called out by their very own workforce for saying Black Lives Matter publicly, however, not caring about, promoting, or hiring Black employees.

It’s an instant of awakening that’s unnerving for many. Their first thoughts may be, “How can I solve this quickly?” It’s a well-meaning reaction — but misplaced.

It’s also a moment when Black people across the country are once again bearing the burden. By being asked to serve on newly founded diversity committee or doing outreach to diversify their company’s network, they’re being asked to give hundreds of hours of unpaid labor in the name of inclusion. It’s an instant of endless questions on what to be considered a better ally or anti-racist — well-meaning yet overwhelming. Last week, three other black executives and I launched Texts to Table, where we brought our private text conversations to life on YouTube. We shared our experiences and different walks of life as we have processed and responded to the events of Black Lives Matter. We also discussed what it means to be a Black person and CEO in 2020. My co-host Shawn Boynes, Executive Director, American Association of Anatomy, made this point: Allies, instead of asking your Black colleagues, “How can I do better?” reframe it and declare, “I will do better.” Here is how that might look. Doing better means internalizing and acknowledging that systemic racism is real. You do not need to hear yet another story of another Black person’s traumatization to fully grasp this. As I processed the response to Georgie Floyd’s death, I realized that area of the anger I was feeling came from knowing systemic racism was real — from personal experience — but seeing it brushed aside at work. I had actually begun to doubt myself, wondering if certain experiences were, in fact, real. I had made excuses for microaggressions or unintentional offenses. The simple act of acknowledging systemic racism will go a long way together with your Black friends and colleagues. Doing better means reckoning with how your own network of Black friends and colleagues, when you have one, could have perceived you or your past actions, big or small. Here’s the thing that many individuals don’t understand inside their rush to be anti-racists: It does not matter exactly how many Black Lives Matter posters you have in your yard if even one Black person has experienced any kind of racism from you — intentional or not. Doing better means recognizing you’ve likely done a racist action even although you didn’t mean to. Doing better means cleaning your own house. Racism is both systemic and personal. For organizations, this means talking to your Black employees first, before that Black Lives Matter news release goes public. You can not combat the machine if you have not addressed matters within your own network. Most of the outrage right now is at organizations that had diversity and inclusion statements and practices. However, while they proudly proclaimed Black Lives Matter publicly, their employees reminded them they didn’t practice what they preached. We must move beyond blanket statements. And, just and that means you know, we always notice when we’re the only Black person in the room Doing better means recognizing white fragility. Resist the urge to solve this issue right away to ease your guilt. Ask yourself, why do you care now? Can you see yourself still supporting Black Lives Matter in five years? Why were you silent before? This is really a moment to be sure you know your authentic attitude toward racism. Listen to your own personal voice. If you’re faking it, people will know. If you still don’t think any of the above, you’re better off just staying silent. In fact, doing better may possibly mean that you will need to step back — a lot. This is a moment to lift other voices, particularly Black voices. It’s a moment whenever we must not center whiteness. Rather than causeing the moment about your feelings and reactions to the Black Lives Moment, listen to and believe the experiences of Black people in America — without judgment. This might not be a challenge you’re equipped to solve in the short term. The best thing you can certainly do is find and support someone who is. Most importantly, this is simply not a game you are able to win. Doing better means actively enjoying the process of learning how to be better. There’s no finish line. You must adore the process to become anti-racist. It’s a journey, not a race.

