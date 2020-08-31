Taking a look at the trades you want the Leafs to make – TheLeafsNation

Here at TLN we’re everything about keeping it fresh, which’s why we believed we ‘d blend things up a little and instead of look for concerns, we chose to request some trade propositions for us to assess today. We gotten a lot of trade propositions that we’ll likely be splitting the mailbag in 2, and resolving some more of the trade propositions later on today.

The lesson that must have appeared even prior to this workout is that trade propositions are naturally bad. We enter into them resolving the Leafs requires, the Leafs cap scenario, and with our own concepts for what follows. So naturally we are as severe on your propositions as you are on ours when we publish our speculation short articles. So without more goodbye, here’s what we got …

Nylander for McAvoy — Rose (@StUziRoRo) August 30, 2020

Brian: This truthfully seems like a relocation that makes good sense for both groups that neither group would do. Value does not feel too away, however I do not believe the Leafs aspire to trade a 30 objective scorer to their closest department competitor (who are currently rather deep offensively,) and I the Bruins are most likely even less excited to assistance the Leafs repair their most glaring weak point after 2 close playoff series in current memory.

M ichael: While this appears like a offer that might make some sense, I simply do not …