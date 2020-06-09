Taking a knee: Why are NFL players protesting and when did they start to kneel?

“We were wrong.”
Roger Goodell’s 1 minute and 21 2nd statement on 5 June followed many years of debate within the National Football League and among fans, Donald Trump and countless pundits who criticised silent protests against police brutality.
His message arrived nearly a couple of weeks after the police killing of George Floyd, whose Memorial Day death and the killings of other black Americans have galvanised world wide protests against police violence and racism.
But in the commissioner’s message, Colin Kaepernick — the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback protested police brutality against black Americans by taking a knee through the national anthem — was notably absent.
“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong,” the commissioner said. “We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. … The protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening.”
A wave of players in the NFL and in other sports followed Kaepernick’s example, morphing into a direct resistance against the president after that he condemned it. The NFL responded by announcing that teams will be fined if their men continued to do so.
But the move to take a knee through the national anthem before kick-off — or stand with arms locked in silent protest — follows in a long tradition of sports stars standing up for human rights, despite pressure from fans and public figures telling athletes to “stick to sports”.
When did this all start?
NFL players weren’t an average of on the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner” until 2009. Between 2011 and 2014, the united states Department of Defence gave the NFL millions of dollars to promote patriotic displays, including on-field flag ceremonies and tributes to veterans. By then, on-field anthem ceremonies had become expected pregame rituals.
Kaepernick first protested at the start of the 2016 season on 26 August, but his quiet demonstrations are not immediately noticed. At the period, that he simply sat on benches.
On 1 September, he transitioned to taking a knee in protest as an alternative as his way to show respect for military veterans.
By then, America was reeling from the deaths of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, among other black Americans killed by police.
Many of the deaths were captured on video and broadcast on social media, igniting a mass movement to condemn police violence.
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour,” Kaepernick said in a press conference after first sitting out through the anthem. “To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
Several other players joined his protest against criticism from football fans, and that he had the support of then-president Barack Obama.
Commissioner Goodell, however, said he didn’t “necessarily agree” with his approach to protest.
Kaepernick played his final NFL game on 1 January 2017. Many players continued to kneel.
Mr Trump has frequently criticised kneeling through the anthem by framing Kaepernick’s protest as disrespect for all of us troops without addressing the reason why for the protest to begin with.
In 2016, Kaepernick responded by saying: “He always says make America great again. Well, America has never been great for people of colour. That’s something that needs to be addressed. Let’s make America great for the first time.”
Mr Trump became a catalyst for the protest in September when that he said all through a campaign rally in Alabama he wished that NFL players would be fired for kneeling during the national anthem.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired,’” Mr Trump said.
“You know, some owner goes to accomplish that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the hottest person in this country.”
Nike made Kaepernick the facial skin of a campaign (“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything”) in September 2018, prompting debate over his protests and boycotts against the company.
Who protested?
Some football teams chose perhaps not to turn out onto the field at all after Mr Trump’s comments, while other teams allowed their players to protest at their own discretion.
In addition to most, or even all, of the NFL teams seeing some players protesting the weekend after Mr Trump’s remarks, baseball and basketball players also joined in.
Notably, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called Mr Trump’s comments “divisive” and locked arms with his teammates during his game following a president’s remarks.
How did Black Lives Matter protests change the NFL?
Ahead of an uncertain season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and propelled by the urgency of nationwide protests, it’s difficult to say.
In 2018, NFL owners unanimously approved a national anthem policy requiring players to stand if they are on the field through the performance of the song.
But its status is unclear, and it hasn’t been enforced over the last two seasons. But Goodell’s statement
Under the rule, players have the option to remain in the locker room through the anthem if they prefer. If a player or other employee of a team kneels or sits during the anthem, the teams themselves are fined. The teams then have the choice to fine the individual players or personnel for the infraction.
The vote was unanimous, but the owner of the San Francisco 49ers — the team Kaepernick played for when he started the protest — abstained from the vote.
Kaepernick’s kneeling protest even offers a grim resonance following a death of Mr Floyd.
Widespread footage of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin shows him digging his knee into the straight back of Mr Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he struggled to breathe.
At protests around the world, demonstrators have kneeled to echo Kaepernick’s protest. Many police and elected officials have joined.
Black NFL players issued a viral message following Mr Floyd’s death to demand NFL officials condemn systemic racism, admit that the league has “wrongfully silenced” peaceful protests among players, and say that “Black Lives Matter.”
“We will not be silenced,” players say in the message. “We assert our right to peacefully protest.”
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, among several NFL players who disagreed with kneeling through the anthem as a sign of protest, faced a wave of backlash after he said he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
Several other Saints players posted messages urging Brees to reconsider his statements.
He later apologised to his teammates and fans, saying: “I realise this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.”
His initial comments drew support from Mr Trump, who said Brees “should not have taken back his original stance on honouring our magnificent American Flag.”
But in his statement aimed directly at the president, the quarterback said: “I completely missed the mark … We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real dilemmas of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial [and] prison reform. We are at a critical juncture inside our nation’s history! If perhaps not now, then when?
In a set of tweets, the president said: “OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high … We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!”
But is it abnormal for sports stars to make their political opinions known all through events?
No. There is a rich history of American sports stars highlighting injustice in their country.
American Olympians John Carlos and Tommie Smith made headlines across the world in 1968, months after the murder of Martin Luther King Jr, when they raised their gloved fists as a black power salute on the podium after winning for the reason that year’s summer games. Their iconic protest brought them death threats, and they were expelled from the games. Smith later said: “If I win, I am American, not a black American. But if I did something bad, then they would say I am a Negro. We are black and we are proud of being black. Black America will understand what we did tonight.”
Muhammad Ali is probably one of the best known American athletes to just take a major political stand. The boxing champion refused to be drafted to the Vietnam War — a refusal which involved jailtime. He did so on the cornerstone of his faith, that he said, but did note the cruel irony of asking black men to fight in Vietnam for a country that has treated them as subhuman.
NBA stars also have worn their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
What happened to Kaepernick?
Kaepernick is still perhaps not currently on any NFL team, though he held an open workout with the NFL in November 2019, stirring speculation he was groomed for a return to the league.
While he’s been off the field, he’s remained busy with charity work and as a prominent civil rights activist. In his NFL career, he made a $1 million pledge he made to charitable organisations.
He also co-founded Know Your Rights Camp, an organisation that holds free self-important seminars to young adults. His organisation also created a Covid-19 relief fund.