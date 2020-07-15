Takeya Black Originals Vacuum-Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle, 32oz



Keep your beverages cold or hot while experiencing on-the-go convenience. The Double-Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel prevents outside temperature from affecting the inside and condensation from forming on the bottle. Takeya Originals Bottles come equipped with an easy-to-drink leak-proof lid and has a wide opening for ice cubes.

Originals insulated water bottle: Takeya originals stainless steel water bottle keeps beverages ice-cold for 24 hrs, and hot for up to 12 hrs with double-wall insulation. This BPA-free, food-grade water bottle won’t transfer flavors and does not sweat.

Leak-proof spout lid: this insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with an innovative, leak-proof, spout lid that allows for easy one-handed drinking or pouring. It features an innovative hinge lock that keeps the cap out of your way while drinking.

PREMIUM BOTTLES AND LIDS: Our innovative line of insulated hydration solutions come in a range of sizes. We offer water bottles in 18, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz sizes, tumblers in 20 and 30 oz sizes, and beverage makers and pitchers in 1 Qt and 2 Qt sizes.

BPA FREE HYDRATION SOLUTIONS: From insulated stainless steel water bottles to beverage makers and pitchers, as well as a variety of product accessories, Takeya USA products help you stay cool, refreshed and hydrated for an active, on-the-go lifestyle.

INNOVATIVE HYDRATION SOLUTIONS: Takeya brings over 55 years of Japanese design heritage to our line of insulated, BPA-free water bottles & our sustainable iced tea, fruit infusion, & cold brew pitchers.

Material Type: 18/8 Food Grade Stainless Steel