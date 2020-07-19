Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle w/Spout Lid, Midnight, 22 Ounce



INSULATED WATER BOTTLE: Made from food-grade stainless steel, our BPA-free water bottle has a double wall design to keep drinks cold plus vacuum insulation & powder coating to keep it sweat-free & easy to grip.

LEAKPROOF & SECURE: This reusable water bottle features a spout lid that allows for one-handed drinking & securely twists closed for leakproof security. Removable protective bumper adds durability.

CUP-HOLDER FRIENDLY: Takeya Actives insulated water bottle keeps beverages hot for up to 12 hours & cold for up to 24 hours. 18, 22, & 24 ounce sizes fit in most car & bicycle cup & bottle holders.

KEEP YOUR COOL: No more one-use cups, no more toxic plastics. Takeya uses only food grade, BPA-free, recyclable materials for our insulated water bottles, water bottle accessories, & pitchers.

INNOVATIVE HYDRATION SOLUTIONS: Takeya brings over 55 years of Japanese design heritage to our line of insulated, BPA-free water bottles & our sustainable iced tea, fruit infusion, & cold brew pitchers.