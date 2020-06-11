Takeo Spikes: NFL apology to players was reassuring – but they had no choice | NFL News





Hear from Takeo Spikes on this week’s edition of Inside the Huddle with Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold

Takeo Spikes has taken optimism from the NFL’s decision to publicly apologise to its players, but admits the league faced no other option at this time.

Commissioner Roger Goodell produced a renewed statement on Friday in response to a strong video light emitting diode by the league’s star players demanding a stronger show of support amid protests over racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

In it he admitted the NFL made an error by “not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest” in the past, prior to going on to say “I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League”.

This followed on from a preliminary statement in reaction to the killing of Floyd that had been subject to strong criticism because of its failure to directly address racism.

0:29 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admits the league needs to have listened to black athletes protesting against racism earlier NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admits the league needs to have listened to black athletes protesting against racism earlier in the day

“To hear his video was reassuring, especially after you see the players video come out and they have such great demand,” said former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Spikes on Inside the Huddle.

“From listening to the commissioner’s video, I believe him but also to be honest you don’t have a choice at this point.”

“The reason I’m optimistic. If that he said that because that he had to say that, I have it, you have to say that. Let me remind everybody that the NFL is composed of at least 70 per cent plus when it comes to black men.

“Now this is the first time while being associated with the NFL where I’ve seen players taking the lead and saying ‘you’re going to follow our lead, because we’re tired’.”

Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel through the national anthem four years back in protest of police brutality was wrongly perceived by many, including several NFL team owners, as a sign of disrespect to the American flag and military – a narrative largely pushed by President Donald Trump.

Having seen the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback fail to secure a job ever since then, Spikes expects a more transparent backing of the black players that help simply take the NFL forward.

He continued: “At the conclusion of the afternoon, they are excellent business men so are you going to listen to your employees that generate the cash?

“Or do you want to make that same mistake you made a few years ago with not acknowledging what Colin Kaepernick really stood for and you fast forward three or four years later and some of the same things are still going on?”

1:26 NFL Network’s Steve Wyche feels there is “genuine sincerity” behind commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology NFL Network’s Steve Wyche feels there is “genuine sincerity” behind commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology

Trump recently questioned New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ decision to publicly apologise after he was criticised for saying however “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America” with regard to players taking a knee.

The President also opposed Goodell after his statement, suggesting the commissioner was “intimating that it would now be ok for the players to kneel, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?”

He had famously encouraged NFL owners to fire any player who protested at the time of Kaepernick’s stand.

“It’s a distraction because at the end of the day he’s not even practising what he’s preaching,” added Spikes. “He is doing nothing but dividing the country.

“I do also understand being raised in the south that a lot of people, his followers, he can implement policies that may go obviously against them from a revenue stand point and they still accept him. You talk about the ignorance for the reason that.

“When we speak about this and does it have a spot in today’s game? As much as we do not want it to have a spot, it does because as we saw four years back when that he turned around and called the players SOBs (sons of b*****s) after Colin Kaepernick.

“So clearly when you see his remarks and his consistency as far as ‘let’s just see if I can throw a little gas on the fire to see if I can spark somebody to say something’, that’s what he’s clearly doing.”

0:30 Several NFL players called on the league to condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people A number of NFL players called on the league to condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people

Spikes, who recorded 1,423 tackles in his 15-season career, admits it has been an “emotional rollercoaster” seeing not only America, but the whole planet come together to stand against racial injustice during the coronavirus pandemic.

While he’s confident of progress being made, that he insists it should take a combined effort.

“If we understand that not only as a nation but as an entire world, will it take a while? Of course it will,” that he said.

“But any such thing worth having is worth employed by. That’s something I was always taught and I must say i believe we could take steps in the right direction but it’s going to take every one.

“When we speak about the disparities and the racism, clearly it’s going to focus on our white counterparts.”

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android