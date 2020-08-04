Take-Two retreats from $70 games being the norm for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The companies that sell video games are all staying relatively quiet about whether they plan to universally hike game prices from $60 to $70 with the launch of next-gen consoles later this year. But of the more vocal ones, massive publisher Take-Two Interactive has flip-flopped in its public statements of late, causing a bit of confusion in the process.
After initially becoming the first company to say it would hike the price of next-gen versions of NBA 2K20, CEO Strauss Zelnick now says that may not be the company’s plans for all of its next-gen titles going forward. “We’re definitely announcing pricing on a title by title basis,” Zelnick said in an earnings call Monday evening (via Ars Technica). “I would just observe, there hasn’t been a frontline price increase for a very long time, although costs have increased significantly.”
Zelnick echoed that sentiment in an interview yesterday with Gameindustry.biz, saying that rising development costs may influence pricing in the future. “There hasn’t been a price increase for frontline titles for a really long time, despite the fact that it costs a great deal more to make those titles,” he said. “And we think with the value we offer consumers… and the kind of…