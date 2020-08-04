Take-Two retreats from $70 games being the norm for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The companies that sell video games are all staying relatively quiet about whether they plan to universally hike game prices from $60 to $70 with the launch of next-gen consoles later this year. But of the more vocal ones, massive publisher Take-Two Interactive has flip-flopped in its public statements of late, causing a bit of confusion in the process.

After initially becoming the first company to say it would hike the price of next-gen versions of NBA 2K20, CEO Strauss Zelnick now says that may not be the company’s plans for all of its next-gen titles going forward. “We’re definitely announcing pricing on a title by title basis,” Zelnick said in an earnings call Monday evening (via Ars Technica). “I would just observe, there hasn’t been a frontline price increase for a very long time, although costs have increased significantly.”

Video game companies appear wary to hike prices up to $70 per game

Zelnick echoed that sentiment in an interview yesterday with Gameindustry.biz, saying that rising development costs may influence pricing in the future. “There hasn’t been a price increase for frontline titles for a really long time, despite the fact that it costs a great deal more to make those titles,” he said. “And we think with the value we offer consumers… and the kind of…