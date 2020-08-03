Take-Two Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com

©Reuters Take-Two Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1



Investing com – Take-Two (NASDAQ:-RRB- reported on Monday very first quarter that missed out on experts’ projections and revenue that topped expectations.

Take-Two revealed earnings per share of $0.77 on revenue of $9963 M. Analysts surveyed byInvesting com expected EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $82406 M.

Take-Two shares are up 37.25% from the start of the year, still down 0.65% from its 52 week high of $16913 set on August 3. They are surpassing the which is up 26.59% from the start of the year.

Take-Two follows other significant Technology sector earnings this month

Take-Two’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Thursday, who reported EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $5969 B, compared to projections EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $5224 B.

Microsoft had actually beat expectations on July 22 with 4th quarter EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $3803 B, compared to anticipate for EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $3654 B.

