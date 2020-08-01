Take out meal! Clever bear is spotted wheeling trash can along driveway before tucking into scraps

A black bear was spotted dragging a trash can down a Florida driveway before tipping it over and foraging inside for food.

Amusing monitoring video records the minute the bear stands upright and pulls the wheelie bin down far from the street.

The animal then handles to tip the trash can over and slip inside throughout its hunt for an excellent meal, or most likely the leftovers of another person’s.

The video starts with a bear darting out of shot simply as the video starts rolling.

Another bear then thoroughly looks behind him as he pulls the trash container far from the street, making certain that absolutely nothing will get in its method of the meal that waits for.

Brett Longo stated his house security cam sent him an activity alert and he inspected the feed to find the 2 black bears in front of his Mary Esther, Okaloosa County, house near Pensacola.

‘Literally simply got to work and my phone notifies me. Looks like a zoo in my driveway!’ he composed onFacebook

‘ I opened the app and saw a black bear bringing my trash can back up to your home. He ultimately toppled the can and began going through all of it,’ he composed.

‘It was complete,’ Longo informed theNorthwest Florida Daily News ‘That bad young boy was to the top.

‘He was simply bringing it approximately your home. He was courteous adequate to move it out of the driveway,’ Longo joked.

‘My spouse had actually tossed out some homemade lasagna the night before, which was passed over in favor of an Arby’s beef and cheddar sandwich wrapper,’ he stated.

Black bears are the only bear in Florida and can be discovered in practically every rural part of the Sunshine State according to Florida Fish & & WildlifeCommission

After pulling it a brief range the bear handled to tip the bin over and have an excellent rummage inside in its look for a yummy meal