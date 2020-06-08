Take back control from America too – Middle East Monitor

Nothing new has leave the virtual visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories by James Cleverly, Britain’s Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa. It was simply more of the same, loaded with symbolism but lightweight on substance. Palestinians have every right to be disappointed.

Nonetheless, the minister seemed quite happy with the exercise when that he tweeted on 4 June: “I discussed #coronavirus and its economic challenges with @PM Shatyyeh, UK opposition to annexation, and our commitment to a negotiated two-state solution.”

There is not any question that Israel’s threat to annex 30 % of the West Bank is illegal, imminent and dangerous. It will be a setback for yet another generation of the Palestinian goal of establishing an unbiased state inside their historic homeland. Besides, it endangers the peace and stability of the entire region, which are vital to Britain’s national interests.

Iran

Now spare a thought for how Britain reacted to Iran’s threat to withdraw from its nuclear agreement with the P5 +1 countries. Back in December 2019 the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany issued a joint statement warning Iran that “unless it reversed course, we would have no choice but to take action.” Their message was clear; that they would trigger the dispute mechanism of the 2015 agreement allowing them to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran.

Even only at that late hour, there has been no such joint statement from Europe’s strongest countries toward Israel because of its reckless provocations. Nothing shows that such a move is being contemplated in Whitehall.

If which were the case, Cleverly might have done so during his virtual visit. His refusal or failure to do so calls into question the “take back control” policy that was sold to the British public through the Brexit referendum campaign.

Clearly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is yet to prove it is in ‘control’ of its Middle East policy making. At most readily useful, they appear susceptible to US political blackmail. In January this year Johnson stunned his European counterparts when that he called for a ‘Trump deal’ to restore the UN-endorsed Iran nuclear agreement. The Europeans failed to have to wait long for a conclusion for Johnson’s about turn.

In its customary crass manner, the Trump administration warned Britain that it risked losing a free trade deal with the usa if it did not withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Reacting to Johnson’s remarks concerning the nuclear deal, Richard Goldberg of the White House national security council (NSC) declared: “It’s absolutely in his interests and the people of Great Britain’s interests to join with President Trump, with the United States, to realign your foreign policy away from Brussels, and to join the maximum pressure campaign to keep all of us safe.”

If Britain’s vulnerability to US pressure was exposed on the Iran nuclear deal, its odds of withstanding Trump’s deal of the century in Palestine are notably less.

Palestine

Whether they care to admit it or perhaps not, Israel’s annexation will test the integrity of UK policy making. For if it supports the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign state, then it will recognise forthwith the State of Palestine, as did 132 member states of the UN.

As it stands, Israel’s prime minister knows that in Donald Trump, Israel has its best chance to deal your final blow to the Palestinian national project. Washington has recently clarified its position; that the issue of annexation has nothing to do with international law or UN resolutions.

“As we have made consistently clear, we are prepared to recognise Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank that the vision foresees as being part of the State of Israel,” a US State Department spokesperson said in April.

Netanyahu is convinced that even though Trump isn’t re-elected, a Biden administration will not reverse the measures. After all, he has already said he will keep the US embassy in occupied Jerusalem, even though that he disagrees with the decision to maneuver it from Tel Aviv.

For Johnson, this may also be his last chance to distance himself from Trump’s incendiary deal of the century. It must do so not since it fears the collapse of the Palestinian Authority or the consequences of an intifada, but since it is the right and just thing to do.

It is not enough for Britain to keep issuing patronising platitudes about ‘a negotiated two-state solution.’ After 25 % of a hundred years of futile negotiations, it really is clearly time and energy to move on. There are no grey areas in Palestine today. Either you recognise a sovereign Palestinian state in the 1967 territories or you don’t. So far, Britain’s Conservative government has given no indication that it has the political will and moral courage to do so.

Ultimately, Britain’s sovereignty will remain incomplete if it requires back control from the EU only. If this mantra of take back control is always to have any real meaning and relevance it should be applied over the board, to the US because it is to the EU. Only then will Boris Johnson restore trust and respect for British foreign policy in the Middle East and around the world.

