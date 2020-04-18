Take a look at the first vivo iQOO Neo3 official image

The vivo iQOO Neo3 goes to be the most cost-effective Snapdragon 865 smartphone on the market and can arrive on Thursday, April 23. Today the model supervisor Feng Yufei posted on Weibo the first official image of the telephone – it should include three shooters in a rectangular setup in the higher left nook and a neat blue-black gradient.

We additionally anticipate the telephone to have 44W fast-charging since a telephone with the mannequin quantity V1981A was licensed at CCC with 11V/4A charger.







vivo iQOO Neo3 certification on CCC

Specs about the vivo iQOO Neo3 are scarce, however we suspect the display screen goes to be LCD since the fingerprint scanner is positioned on the facet, as pictured in the official image. For now, there may be a affirmation the vivo iQOO Neo3 will include a 144 Hz adaptive refresh fee – this implies the gadget will mechanically swap the fee, relying on the operating app or recreation.

