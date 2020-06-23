Take 45-minute training course to help police fight extremists, urges Met’s counter-terror chief

Scotland Yard’s head of counter terrorism policing has called on Britons to complete a 45-minute training course to help the police fight the “scourge of terrorism”.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel warned yesterday that the threat of lone wolf attackers was rising in the UK, and the online training course could equip people to spot a potential attacker.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu encouraged members of people to view the Action Counters Terrorism (ACT) web site and complete the CT Policing on line course.

He said in a statement: “If you’re at the job and you want more help to protect your colleagues and clients you can down load our ACT app. There is also a lot of free advice from us online.

“While what happened in Reading on Saturday night was horrific, I am pleased with the heroes who rushed forward to help. I understand these will undoubtedly be life changing events for you personally too.

“But your actions were an example to us all to step forward and play our part.

“Terrorists aim to divide and break society through fear. We can all help to stop them by working together.”

Counter-terror police carry on to question 25-year-old Lybian Khairi Saadallah, who has been arrested on the suspicion of murdering James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails.

The three men were killed in Forbury Gardens in Reading when an assailant allegedly started stabbing people randomly on Saturday night as groups enjoyed drinks and picnics.

Neil Basu’s statement, in full

The events in Reading were horrifying. Once again families are grieving and a residential district is in mourning.

For this to have happened in the end we have been through with coronavirus is especially devastating. But sadly, as one infection retreats, we truly need to stop another re-emerging.

Our investigation is moving quickly and we will do everything to ensure that justice is done for the victims and family members.

Saturday’s events can leave us feeling helpless. But it is possible to play your part to protect your self and your community from the scourge of terrorism.

As we begin to return to normal and public places become more crowded, we must be vigilant to the ongoing threat. If you see any suspicious activity, don’t hesitate to ACT – report it.

You can do that online, in confidence, via our Action Counters Terrorism (ACT) web site at www.gov.uk/ACT. Please do not worry you may be wasting our time. We would much rather hear from you than miss a chance to part of before it’s too late.

You can learn what suspicious behaviour appears like by doing CT Policing’s online course. It takes 45 minutes to complete the course and be in a stronger position to help save your self lives. Over half a million people have already taken part and I thank you all.

If you’re at the job and you want more help to protect your colleagues and clients you can down load our ACT app. There is also a lot of free advice from us online.

While what happened in Reading on Saturday night was horrific, I am pleased with the heroes who rushed forward to help. I understand these will undoubtedly be life changing events for you personally too. But your actions were a good example to all of us to step of progress and play our part.

Terrorists aim to divide and break society through fear. We can all help to stop them by working together.