Take 30 Seconds To Watch This INSANE Video Of A Flying Shark!

If you happened to see “Sharknado” trending on Twitter and skipped right past it, rolling your eyes at the thought of a 7th movie in the SyFy series — you missed out!

No, what that has been actually in reference to was maybe the craziest wildlife videos we’ve ever noticed in our whole lives!

Someone just happened to see a large bird of prey (possibly an osprey?) since it carried its victim over Myrtle Beach. Its victim in this case had not been just any fish but a FREAKIN’ SHARK! You’re unlikely to see that on Planet Earth!

You know what? You just have to view it for yourself (below)!

Anyone understand what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

Can YOU identify the bird or the catch certain?? If so, educate us in the comments (below)!

