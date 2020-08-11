Taiwan tells visiting U.S. official China seeks to turn it into next Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan deals with a significantly tough position as China pressures the democratic island to accept conditions that would turn it into the next Hong Kong, its leading diplomat informed visiting U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar onTuesday

.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks throughout a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, August 11,2020 REUTERS/Ann Wang

Azar got here in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to see in 4 years, a journey condemned by China which declares the island as its own.

Chinese fighter jets on Monday briefly crossed the average line of the delicate Taiwan Strait, and were tracked by Taiwanese anti-aircraft rockets, part of what Taipei views as a pattern of harassment byBeijing

.

Azar’s journey to Taiwan has actually likewise accompanied a more crackdown in Chinese- ruled Hong Kong, where on Monday cops detained media magnate Jimmy Lai under a difficult brand-new nationwide security law.

“Our life has become increasingly difficult as China continues to pressure Taiwan into accepting its political conditions, conditions that will turn Taiwan into the next Hong Kong,” Foreign Minister Joseph Wu stated at a joint media look with Azar inTaipei

.

China has actually proposed a “one country, two systems” design of autonomy to get Taiwan to accept its guideline, much as it utilizes in HongKong The proposition has actually been declined in Taiwan by all significant celebrations and the federal government.

Wu stated Taiwan was fortunate to have pals like Azar in the …