Taiwan risks being caught up in the power struggle between the US and China

On Monday early morning, as Azar explored the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, a number of Chinese fighter jets quickly crossed over the de facto maritime border that separates the island from mainlandChina Later that week, the Chinese military held massive drills in waters near to Taiwan, promoted in Beijing’s state media as a “warning” to those looking for the island’s self-reliance.

Azar was the greatest ranking American authorities to go to the island considering that 1979, and his arrival simply the newest in a series of prominent relocations by the Trump administration to bring the US closer toTaiwan

“The message to Beijing is that we have a partner in the US and the US has friendship in Taiwan,” stated Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu in an interview with CNN Wednesday. Wu stated that while he was “very concerned” about the Chinese federal government’s aggressive actions in recent months, both towards Taiwan and its local next-door neighbors, he thought that Taipei might keep its relationship with Beijing and Washington different. “The US is publicly saying … their relations with Taiwan are independent of their relations with anyone else,” Wu stated. “We always have the Chinese threat and no matter whether the relations between Taiwan and the US are good or bad, it is always there.” But with Washington moving closer to Taiwan, and the upcoming US governmental election most likely to additional destabilize the currently unstable US-China relationship, Taipei might discover itself in a precarious position with …

Read The Full Article