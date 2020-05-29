Taiwan President Visits Hong Kong Bookseller’s New Store

President Tsai Ing-wen visited exiled Causeway Bay bookseller Lam Wing-kei in his new bookstore on the democratic island of Taiwan on Friday, sending out a robust message of solidarity with anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Lam fled to Taiwan after being detained by mainland China’s state safety police alongside 4 colleagues for promoting “banned” political books to clients in China.

Tsai informed Lam that the books he was promoting at his “Causeway Bay Books” retailer appeared good and she or he must come again to browse additional.

She additionally wrote a notice for show within the store which learn: “Free Taiwan supports Hong Kong’s freedom.”

“Today I visited the Causeway Bay Books in Taipei to welcome Lam Wing-kee on behalf of the people of Taiwan & thank the people of Hong Kong for their commitment to freedom & democracy,” Tsai by way of her Twitter account.

Tsai was accompanied by former 2015 scholar protest chief Lin Fei-fan, now deputy chief of her ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

She stated she had seen an increasing number of individuals have been selecting to reside in Taiwan, which not too long ago introduced a fast-track residency and assist bundle for Hongkongers fleeing political reprisals linked to the anti-government protests.

“We will set up an ad hoc group to deal with this matter … to coordinate various ministries and departments to make it easier for people to come here, and to stay here,” Tsai stated. “They will need care and government assistance when they first arrive.”

“We would like to thank bookstore owner Lam Wing-kei for his pursuit of human rights, freedom, and democracy in Hong Kong, and to offer him a warm welcome on behalf of the people of Taiwan,” she stated.

“I also hope that you can work together with us here to develop our freedom and democracy,” she stated.



Immigration assist wanted

Lam stated that the immigration bundle can be sorely wanted.

“Not everyone can afford to apply for an investment visa, and there are plenty of people in Hong Kong with no resources who know they are no longer safe,” he stated. “Right now we can expect to extend our visas a couple of times, but six months isn’t a long time — maybe that should be extended to nine months or a year at least.”

“There is a huge need among Hongkongers and it’s hard for Western countries to process them all in a short space of time — they take much longer to do it,” he stated.

Tsai’s go to got here as Taiwanese lawmakers issued a cross-party joint assertion criticizing Beijing’s plan to impose a draconian sedition and subversion regulation on Hong Kong, bypassing the town’s Legislative Council (LegCo).

The assertion, signed by Tsai’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which has beforehand campaigned on a platform of nearer ties with China, stated the transfer to impose the nationwide safety regulation would result in a speedy deterioriation in Hong Kong’s scenario.

“We hereby express our deep regret and strong condemnation concerning mainland China’s attempts to enforce its version of a national security law in Hong Kong by circumventing the territory’s Legislative Council, as Beijing would be reneging on its promise of ‘a high degree of autonomy’ for 50 years in Hong Kong,” the assertion stated.

The assertion additionally urged Taiwan to supply help to the individuals of Hong Kong, saying they strongly assist Hongkongers’ pursuit of freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Reported by Chung Kuang-cheng for RFA’s Cantonese Service, and by Hsia Hsiao-hwa for the Mandarin Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.