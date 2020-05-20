Taiwan President Says Island Won’t Accept Rule by Beijing

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen set the scene for her second time period in workplace on with a vow that the democratic island would by no means settle for rule by the Chinese Communist Party, signaling as a substitute a cautious transfer in direction of constitutional reform.

Tsai stated that any relationship with Beijing must proceed peacefully, on an equal footing — an concept that’s anathema to the Chinese Communist Party — and with respect for Taiwan’s democratic system.

“We will not accept the Beijing authorities’ use of ‘one country, two systems’ to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. We stand fast by this principle,” Tsai stated.

“Here, I want to reiterate the words ‘peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue,'” stated Tsai, who received a landslide victory in January for a second time period as president of the 1911 Republic of China, which has managed the 4 islands of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu since dropping the civil warfare to Mao Zedong’s communists in 1949.

She stated Taiwan’s parliament, the Legislative Yuan, would start a strategy of “constitutional amendments,” starting a dialogue to obtain consensus on “constitutional reforms pertaining to government systems and people’s rights.”

“This democratic process will enable the constitutional system to progress with the times and align with the values of Taiwanese society,” Tsai stated.

She stated the primary modification would goal to decrease the voting age from 20 to 18, a transfer for which there’s already a broad consensus.

Tsai spent the primary part of her speech praising the island’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for your patience, and thank you for trusting the government,” she stated. “You have shown the world Taiwan’s commitment to civic virtues, even in times of greatest distress.”

“This is what solidarity feels like.”

Beijing insists on ‘reunification’

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office stated Beijing would persist with its insistence on “reunification,” which it described as a “historical inevitability of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

“We have the firm will, full confidence, and sufficient ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the workplace stated in an announcement responded to Tsai’s speech.

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Tsai on her second time period inauguration.

“I would like to congratulate Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of her second term as Taiwan’s President,” Pompeo stated. “Her courage and vision in leading Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world.”

Support for Taiwan within the United States is bipartisan and unanimous,” he said. “We have a shared imaginative and prescient for the area—one that features rule of regulation, transparency, prosperity, and safety for all.”

He said island’s response to the pandemic had shown the world a model “worthy of emulation.”

China’s Foreign Ministry condemned Pompeo’s remarks, and said China would take “mandatory countermeasures,” with out giving particulars.

Matt Pottinger, senior director of the U.S. National Security Council, spoke in Mandarin as he recommended Taiwan’s efficiency in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and congratulated Tsai on her second four-year time period.

“The world has much to learn from Taiwan and the U.S. will continue to engage with Taiwan. We will continue to urge other countries and organizations, such as the World Health Organization, to put human lives above politics,” Pottinger stated in a video message from the White House.

Tsai’s inauguration speech repeated her election marketing campaign pledge that her authorities would solely cope with China on an equal footing, and would proceed to insist on its freedom, democracy and sovereignty in the face of threats of invasion — which Beijing refers to as “reunification.”

China has used diplomatic offensives, army threats, interference and infiltration to attempt to pressure the island to compromise its sovereignty, in line with the Taiwan authorities and its safety providers.

Tsai stated on the marketing campaign path that Taiwan would by no means comply with changing into a part of the People’s Republic of China in its present, authoritarian state, as a result of the expertise of Hong Kong had proven that Beijing’s “one country, two systems” mannequin is not viable, as a result of democracy and authoritarianism are unable to coexist inside the similar nation.

Hong Kong crackdown fuels Taiwan fears

Public opinion polls have proven that the violent suppression of Hong Kong’s anti-government protest motion has fueled fears for Taiwan’s nationwide safety and democracy, and that solely round 4.5 p.c of Taiwan’s 23 million individuals welcome the concept of Chinese rule.

Tsai has been a vocal supporter of Hong Kong protesters’ aspirations for full democracy, and in opposition to the usage of police violence and political prosecutions to focus on protesters, and argued throughout a presidential election debate that China is the largest risk to Taiwan’s lifestyle.

Retired Shandong University lecturer Feng Gang stated Beijing seems to be intentionally nudging Taiwan within the path of declaring a brand new sovereign identification unconnected to China.

“I think that the policy is to provide stimuli to send Taiwan towards independence,” Feng advised RFA. “This will free them up to do what they want to do.”

“The chances of Taiwan actually acquiescing to [unification] at any point in the next three decades are looking pretty poor,” he stated.

Chinese tutorial Li Muyang stated the Legislative Yuan constitutional modification committee would pave the way in which for Taiwan to maneuver nonetheless farther from Beijing’s notion of “one country, two systems.”

“Tsai Ing-wen looks likely to set up a constitutional amendment committee which could be very important … over the next four years,” Li stated. “Although there are no detailed parameters yet, the direction [she is going in] is clear to everyone. Taiwan may develop in a more independent direction.”

Taiwan was dominated as a Japanese colony within the 50 years previous to the top of World War II, however was occupied by the 1911 Republic of China underneath the Kuomintang (KMT) as a part of Tokyo’s post-war reparation cope with the allies.

It has by no means been managed by the Chinese Communist Party, nor fashioned a part of the People’s Republic of China.

The island started a transition to democracy following the demise of President Chiang Ching-kuo in , beginning with direct elections to the legislature within the early 1990s and culminating within the first direct election of a president, Lee Teng-hui, in 1996.

Reported by Qiao Long and Hsia Hsiao-hwa for RFA’s Mandarin Service, and by Chung Kuang-cheng for the Cantonese Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.