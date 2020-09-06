Taiwan opposition pushes pork referendum, could threaten U.S. trade deal By Reuters

©Reuters Members of the Kuomintang (KTM), Taiwan’s primary opposition celebration, show on the sidelines of a press conference contacting us to oppose U.S. meat imports, in Taipei



By Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s primary opposition celebration the Kuomintang (KMT) started a push on Sunday for a referendum to obstruct the easing of constraints on U.S. pork imports, which if passed could threaten a long-mooted complimentary trade deal with Taipei’s essential ally Washington.

President Tsai Ing- wen revealed last month that the federal government would fromJan 1 allow U.S. pork consisting of ractopamine, an additive that improves leanness, and U.S. beef more than 30 months old.

Taiwan has long looked for a totally free trade arrangement with the United States, its crucial advocate on the global phase, however Washington has actually grumbled about barriers to gain access to for U.S. pork and beef.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang, chosen in March to assist reverse celebration fortunes following a trouncing in January’s governmental and parliament elections, stated the celebration would start gathering signatures for a referendum to be held next August.

“Starting next weekend onSept 12, we will emerge all over, getting signatures from counties and cities, revealing the will of individuals through concrete …