Taiwan offers people of Hong Kong ‘necessary assistance’ after protests over new security laws

Taiwan will certainly “even more proactively perfect and forge ahead with relevant support work, and provide Hong Kong’s people with necessary assistance”, she composed.

Taiwan has no regulation on evacuees that can be related to Hong Kong militants that look for asylum on the island. Its laws do guarantee, however, to aid Hong Kong people whose security and also freedom are intimidated for political factors.

The number of Hong Kong immigrants to Taiwan leapt 150 percent to 2,383 in the initial 4 months of 2020 from the very same duration in 2015, main information programs.

Johnny Chiang, chairman of Taiwan’s major resistance event, the Kuomintang, stated Ms Tsai’s federal government was singing regarding assistance for Hong Kong on the political election project path yet had actually stopped working to supply purposeful aid considering that Ms Tsai was re-elected in January.

“Don’t let ‘supporting Hong Kong’ only be a slogan of empty promises … Bring up your thoughts on legislation. Support Hong Kong with real actions,” Mr Chiang stated, describing legislative costs to offer political asylum for people from Hong Kong.