Taiwan Mourns Death of ‘Mr Democracy,’ Former President Lee Teng-hui

Taiwan on Friday grieved the death of its former president Lee Teng- hui, extensively considered the guy who caused the island’s democratic shift.

Flags were flown at half-mast to mark Lee’s death at the age of 97 on Thursday night, while homages gathered to honor a practiced political leader who commanded Taiwan’s shift from authoritarian state under the Kuomintang (KMT) nationalist program to a pluralistic democracy.

In 1996, Lee beautified the cover of Newsweek with the words “Mr. Democracy” emblazoned under his picture, after he ended up being the very first president to be picked by direct, universal suffrage, in spite of military intimidation by China.

In the very first election of a president under universal suffrage in Taiwan, Lee swept to a landslide triumph as KMT prospect in the March 23, 1996 survey with 54 percent of the vote, ending up being the very first Taiwan- born political leader to lead the nation, which is still officially referred to as the Republic of China, an entity established at the fall of the Qing dynasty in 1911.

Born in northern Taiwan in 1923, when the island was part of Japanese area, Lee was informed in Japan, Taiwan, and Iowa.

Considered an experienced technocrat, Lee made his name resolving water system and watering issues throughout his three-year period as mayor of the island’s capital, Taipei, in the late 1970 s.

He was vice-president to KMT leader Chiang Ching- kuo, who ruled the island under martial law and kept a tight cover on regional, pro-independence voices and other kinds of political dissent.

Campaigners for human rights and democracy were regularly jailed, imprisoned, or pushed into exile throughout authoritarian guideline by the KMT, which was established with Soviet aid and along comparable lines to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Like the CCP, the KMT as soon as had celebration committees at every level of administration and in significant state-owned business, holding billions of dollars in properties.

Lee ended up being president immediately on the death of Chiang Ching- kuo in January 1988, and later on went on to lead the KMT.

His re-election in 1990 was by minimal electoral college in the kind of the much-criticized National Assembly, whose delegates had actually stayed the same because the KMT lost the civil war to Mao Zedong’s communists on the mainland and inhabited Taiwan at the end of World War II.

The election of a fresh National Assembly in 1991 saw the increase of a growing popular project for direct governmental elections, which culminated in Lee’s re-election by direct popular vote in 1998.

A rift within the KMT brought on by Lee’s falling out with veteran political ally James Soong led the way for the election of the very first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president, Chen Shui- bian, in 2000.

Lee was later on likewise dislodged of his position as KMT chairman.

‘Deeply amazed’

Taiwan president Tsai Ing- wen stated she had actually been “deeply impressed” by Lee when she dealt with him throughout the 1990 s.

“I was deeply impressed by his persistence in the ideal of democratization and his firm attitude towards national sovereignty,” Tsai stated.

“My democratic predecessor experienced many challenges while leading Taiwan to democracy.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provided the acknowledgements of the American individuals on Lee’s death.

“Lee helped put an end to decades of authoritarianism and ushered in a new era of economic prosperity, openness, and rule of law,” Pompeo stated in a declaration.

“During his 12-year tenure, Lee’s bold reforms played a crucial role in transforming Taiwan into the beacon of democracy we see today.”

He stated the U.S. would honor Lee by “continuing to strengthen our bond with Taiwan and its vibrant democracy.”

Lee was required to the Veterans General Hospital in February with pneumonia, and was gone to there by his partner Tseng Wen- hui and Tsai quickly prior to he passed away.



Gratitude for Taiwan’s democracy

The DPP revealed its “deepest grief and sorrow” at Lee’s death, and its regard and appreciation for his contribution to Taiwan’s democratic advancement.

“He had always had the development of Taiwan’s democracy in his mind, bearing the welfare of the people as his mission, and strove to protect the sovereignty of Taiwan,” the celebration stated in a declaration, crediting Lee with Taiwan’s “economic miracle” and for promoting its democratic shift.

He assisted take apart martial law and promoted constitutional modifications, the re-election of all legal seats, and direct elections for the presidency, it stated.

Lee had actually likewise assisted eliminate the KMT from the military and administrative systems, and promoted liberty of speech and assembly.

His death was likewise grieved by Chinese democracy activists, in specific veterans of the 1989 mass motion on Tiananmen Square that ended in a massacre by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Veteran rights activist Yang Jianli stated Lee had actually blogged about the 1989 motion as “an opportunity for democratic development” as late as 2019, and explained him on Twitter as “Mr. Democracy, the giant of Taiwan.”

A various course from China

U.S.-based political analyst Li Hongkuan stated Lee had actually led Taiwan down a various course from China, as the federal government there ended up being every more corrupt.

But he stated that choice had actually stemmed with Chiang Ching- kuo, not Lee himself.

Former 1989 trainee leader Wang Dan stated he had actually invested more than 2 hours with the former president in 2013.

“We didn’t expect to extend the meeting for two hours,” he stated. “We didn’t anticipate to extend it for more than one hour, however he wished to keep talking, and he was extremely thinking about talking [to me].”

Wang remembered: “I remember he took my hand when I left and said, ‘I am ninety-two years old and I am not afraid of death anymore. What I care most about now is Taiwan’s democracy’.”

Lee had actually likewise provided him around a lots books, and had actually revealed an eager interest in how Taiwan’s democratic shift might influence modification in China.

“He was actually very concerned about China’s democratization, and he also asked a lot of questions,” Wang stated. “What impressed me most was the democratic transformation of Taiwan that he presided over … which has become a model for the rest of the world.”

Threats from Beijing

Beijing has actually declined to acknowledge Taiwan as a sovereign country, although the island has actually never ever been managed by the CCP. China has actually threatened to get into if Taiwan’s 23 million individuals do not send to “peaceful unification.”

But viewpoint surveys reveal Taiwanese have a strong sense of their own identity and nationhood, and have no interest in being ruled by the CCP.

Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) swept to a landslide triumph in January, amassing more than 57 percent of the overall vote after she pledged to protect the island’s method of life versus dangers, seepage, and saber rattling by China to win a 2nd term in workplace.

Tsai’s election triumph followed she withstood progressively aggressive rhetoric from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Tsai had actually likewise argued that the disintegration of democratic development and civil liberties in Hong Kong under China’s “one country, two systems” implies that Taiwan must never ever take Beijing seriously when it speaks about “unification.”

In an interview with the BBC in 2014, Lee alerted that Chinese president Xi Jinping would take China back to a level of control and authoritarianism not seen because the Mao age.

He stated Xi had no intent of bringing democracy to China, which pursuing corrupt authorities was the function of the judiciary, not a marketing political leader.

Asked how history would remember him, Lee stated: “I hope everyone will say that when Lee Teng-hui was in power, everyone lived a very good life.”



Reported by Hwang Chun- mei, Hsia Hsiao- hwa, Li Zonghan, Lee Yu- ping, Zheng Chongsheng, Wu Hoi- guy and Ma Lap- hak for RFA’s Mandarin and CantoneseServices Translated by Luisetta Mudie.

