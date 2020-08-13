Taiwan Indicts Three Parliamentary Aides For Spying For China

Prosecutors in Taiwan on Thursday arraigned three previous legal aides for attempting to gain access to President Tsai Ing- wen’s medical records for China’s state security cops.

Chen Wei- jen, Lee Yi- hsien, and Lin Yung- ta, all previous aides at the democratic island’s Legislative Yuan, have actually been charged with spying and establishing a spy network for China.

All three have actually been launched on bail and disallowed from leaving the nation.

All three stand implicated of attempting to gather and hand down delicate federal government info to China’s ministry of state security in between 2012 and 2016.

Prosecutors stated on Thursday that both Chen and Lin had actually taken a trip to Macau in 2012, where they met a Chinese intelligence officer, recognized as Huang Guanlong.

Huang advised them to establish a spy network in Taiwan and collect info for the Chinese security company in exchange for monetary gain, their indictments stated.

While Chen and Lin had actually formerly worked for Kuomintang legislator Chen Shu- hui, Lee was a reporter hired by Huang in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

He went on to work as assistant to then KMT legislator Chang Li- shan.

Huang desired them to gain access to info on activities by the prohibited Falun Gong spiritual motion in Taiwan, President Tsai’s medical records, and the judgment Democratic …