Tailored Brands is closing 500 stores

The company has identified 500 stores for closures and said it’s cutting 20% of its corporate positions in hopes of strengthening its “financial position and enable it to compete more effectively in the challenging retail environment,” in accordance with a release. The company has around 1,500 stores in the United States, with about half operating under the Men’s Wearhouse name.
“Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its significant impact on our business, further actions are needed to help us strengthen our financial position so we can navigate our current realities,” said Tailored Brands CEO Dinesh Lathi.
The store closures and resulting layoffs will definitely cost the company $6 million in severance payments and other termination costs, Tailored Brands said. The stores will close “over time” and possesses not “yet quantified the expense savings and costs related to potential store closures.”
Although most of its stores have reopened, sales have been declining. For the week ended June 5, sales at locations open for a minumum of one week fell 65% at Men’s Wearhouse. They were down 78% at Jos. A. Bank and 40% at K&G. Sales declined 60% in its fiscal first quarter, which ended May 2. All of its stores were closed for approximately half the quarter, and its particular online operations halted for 14 days in March.
GlobalData Retail said in a current note that year-over-year sales of men’s formal clothing fell by 74% between April and June.
“While this deterioration will ease over time, demand will remain suppressed for the rest of 2020 and well into 2021 as office working, business meetings, and socializing are all reduced,” the firm said.
