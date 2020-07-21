Tailored Brands is closing 500 stores

The company has identified 500 stores for closures and said it’s cutting 20% of its corporate positions in hopes of strengthening its “financial position and enable it to compete more effectively in the challenging retail environment,” in accordance with a release. The company has around 1,500 stores in the United States, with about half operating under the Men’s Wearhouse name.

“Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its significant impact on our business, further actions are needed to help us strengthen our financial position so we can navigate our current realities,” said Tailored Brands CEO Dinesh Lathi.

The store closures and resulting layoffs will definitely cost the company $6 million in severance payments and other termination costs, Tailored Brands said. The stores will close “over time” and possesses not “yet quantified the expense savings and costs related to potential store closures.”

Tailored TLRD Shares ofsoared not quite 10% following news.