Tailored Brands files for bankruptcy as pandemic hammers sales By Reuters

©Reuters A Tailored Brands Men’s Wearhouse shop is seen in New York



(Reuters) – Men’s Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands (N:-RRB- submitted for bankruptcy on Sunday, contributing to a list of brick-and-mortar merchants that have actually caught the financial fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

The merchant submitted for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to a court filing.

The business noted both its properties and liabilities in the variety of $1 billion to $10 billion.

Apparel merchants have actually been amongst the worst hit from the coronavirus crisis as their companies were thought about non-essential and their shops needed to be closed.

Tailored Brands stated recently it might think about filing for bankruptcy as quickly as the 3rd quarter, struck by a plunge in sales.

The business was currently having problem with competitors from fast-fashion brands and a shift to online shopping prior to the pandemic, and stated in July it would decrease its business labor force by 20% and shut as numerous as 500 shops.

Lord & & Taylor, a storied outlet store chain established in 1826, billed as the earliest in the United States, likewise submitted for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.