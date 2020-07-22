Taika Waititi on charity, homeschooling, racism and Star Wars

Taika Waititi’s had enough of house education.

The Oscar- winning filmmaker of Jojo Rabbit and Thor has actually invested lockdown in Los Angeles with his 2 kids.

As well as composing scripts for Thor, Star Wars and a brand-new Charlie and The Chocolate Factory over the previous couple of months, the New Zealander has actually been raising cash for crucial employees with an unique adjustment of James and the Giant Peach.

He spoke specifically to the BBC’s Alex Stanger about his lockdown experiences.