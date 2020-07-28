Tahlequah the orca is pregnant again

Tahlequah, or J35, as she’s understood by scientists, isn’t the just Southern Resident orca anticipating.
According to drone pictures, she’s simply among numerous pregnant killer whales that have actually been determined by scientists given that early July, according to SR 3, a sea life action, rehabilitation and research study group.
In 2018, Tahlequah swam for 17 days with her dead new-born. Refusing to let it sink, she pressed her calf towards the surface area of the Pacific off the coast of Canada and the Northwestern United States.
It’s not uncommon for women from all 3 pods to be anticipating at the exact same time, however the group stated the bulk of current pregnancies have actually not succeeded.
“Studies by our colleagues at the University of Washington have shown that these reproductive failures are linked to nutrition and access to their Chinook salmon prey,” the online release stated. “So, we hope folks on the water can give the Southern Residents plenty of space to forage at this important time.”
.
SR 3 shared pictures online of J35 and L72, another pregnantorca The aerial pictures of both whales reveal their body sizes in September, when they were numerous months into their pregnancies and just recently in July, with an increased width mid body, exposing that they remain in their lasts.
Typically killer whales are pregnant for 17-18 months, according to SR 3