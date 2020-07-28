Tahlequah the orca is pregnant again

Tahlequah, or J35, as she’s understood by scientists, isn’t the just Southern Resident orca anticipating.

According to drone pictures, she’s simply among numerous pregnant killer whales that have actually been determined by scientists given that early July, according to SR 3, a sea life action, rehabilitation and research study group.

In 2018, Tahlequah swam for 17 days with her dead new-born. Refusing to let it sink, she pressed her calf towards the surface area of the Pacific off the coast of Canada and the Northwestern United States.

The orca population is a big prolonged household comprised of 3 social groups, called pods, and whales from each pod are anticipating, according to SR3 It’s uncertain simply the number of though.