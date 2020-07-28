Tahlequah: Killer whale who carried dead calf for days is pregnant

Image copyright

Tahlequah is among 3 pregnant Southern Resident killer whales, researchers state.





A killer whale who carried her dead new-born calf for 17 days while she swam 1,000 miles (1,600 km), is pregnant according to researchers.

Scientists in Washington state made the discovery while taping drone pictures of Southern Resident killer whales.

They stated that whales from 3 pods were pregnant consisting ofTahlequah

Killer whales have actually been understood to bring dead calves for a week, however researchers at the time stated Tahlequah set”a record”

Tahlequah is part of a neighborhood of 3 pods, comprised of some 72 whales. They are often come across off the southern end of Vancouver Island in Canada and in inland marine waters of Washington state in the United States.

Both Canada and the United States list the Southern Resident killer whales as threatened.

Scientists John Durban, senior researcher of Southall Environmental Associates, and Holly Fearnbach, marine mammal research study director for the non-profit SR3, caught pictures of the whales as part of a long term study into their condition, the Seattle Times stated.

The images were drawn from more than 100 feet (30 m) above the animals so as not to interrupt them.

The researchers cautioned that, although pregnancies amongst Southern Resident killer whales are not uncommon, most of current pregnancieshave not resulted in successful births

Tahlequah’s preliminary pregnancy was stated to be the very first in 3 years amongst the whales. Two Southern Resident killer whales have actually effectively delivered considering that and are still alive, the Seattle Times stated.

According to research from the University of Washington, failures to recreate are connected to nutrition and access to Chinook salmon – which have actually remained in significant decrease recently.

Scientists have actually cautioned boats to keep away from the whales and provide area.

Tahlequah caught the world’s attention in August 2018 when she was spotted bring her deadcalf

Ken Balcomb, senior researcher at the Centre for Whale Research, stated at the time that Tahlequah’s display screen of sorrow was uncommon.

“We’ve seen mother whales carry dead babies briefly, for parts of a day. We saw one a few years back for a couple days. But this sets a record,” he stated.