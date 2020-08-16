Tahith Chong: Manchester United winger joins Werder Bremen on season-long loan | Football News





Tahith Chong has actually signed up with Werder Bremen on loan

Tahith Chong has actually signed up with Werder Bremen on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old winger will invest the brand-new project in Germany and might make his competitive launching when the Bundesliga gets underway next month.

Chong associated his brand-new team-mates on Sunday at a training school in Austria and participated in his very first session.

The Bundesliga side will pay “the majority of his wages” throughout his loan duration.

Sky Sports News exposed previously this month that United were open to permitting the academy item to leave the club on loan next season.

Chong, who signed a brand-new agreement in March which runs till the summer season of 2022, made his very first look because the Premier League’s reboot in June as an alternative in the 2-1 triumph versus LASK Linz previously this month.

