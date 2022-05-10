Recently, the fourth power has become more targeted, which has caused human rights activists and journalists to address the issue more often.

A separate discussion was organized on the issue of obstructing the work of journalists. The speakers considered the disproportionate actions of the police unacceptable.

Aravot.am talked more about the topic Taguhi Tovmasyan with:

–Ms. Tovmasyan, can you describe in more detail the cases of restricting the professional activities of journalists?

– Today, more than ever, journalists and media outlets are being targeted. I say “more than ever” because we have the power of a journalist to target journalists, which is obvious. From the very first moment of the street rally, we notice that journalists and the media are the main targets of the activities of the police and various government officials. A vivid example is Sargis Hovhannisyan, who is directly responsible for Nikol Pashinyan’s security and who brutally attacked a journalist and a cameraman. And so far there is no criminal liability. Of course, some processes are going on in the investigative committee, but I am aware that there is no criminal case yet, which is very worrying. We do not notice the operativeness when, for example, Sos Janibekyan was attacked by one or several of the participants in the rally, which, of course, is also unacceptable, but in any case, the attempt to attack is immediately prosecuted and a criminal case is initiated. Assault and physical violence, in fact, do not deserve such an assessment.

A number of other cases, including what happened to the journalist of “Aravot” daily, make clear the reality of what I talked about. The power of the journalist targets the journalists.

–Is hitting a police officer on a journalist’s camera considered violence?

– It is considered to hinder the legal professional activity of a journalist, which are articles protected by the Criminal Code and the Law on the Press, and a planned criminal act, which is subject to immediate criminal prosecution.

– There is also a restriction on the work of journalists in the National Assembly, where it is forbidden for them to enter different corridors, to communicate freely with the deputies, to take interviews. Even by the decision of the NA Speaker, the seats were collected from the area allotted to the media.

– The seats were returned, but it is a very small incident, compared to the fact that as a result of Alen Simonyan’s decision, journalists are not able to move freely on the days when there are sittings in the National Assembly. Moreover, this restriction applies only to the government. In other words, in all the areas where the offices of the opposition deputies are, there is free access, and journalists are able to approach the opposition deputies. And the members of the ruling faction are “inviolable” and it is not possible to enter the faction’s room. It is a very strong decision and attitude. I consider it an obstacle to the right of journalists to free movement, because by virtue of their right, journalists have always had free movement in the National Assembly, have been able to carry out their activities freely. And now it turns out that they can approach the deputies selectively, which is very worrying.

I have spoken about it several times, how many times I have expressed my dissatisfaction, I have also applied to the NA Speaker, but unfortunately, the situation did not improve.

