Following the current actions of the RA Police, I have the impression that Nikol Pashinyan, returning from the Netherlands, ordered the police to act aggressively. Today, the RA Police officers act with open aggression, they do not notify the citizens in advance why there is a need to detain them. Moreover, there are cases of disproportionate use of force against citizens during arrests, taking cars to the penalty square, and other disgraceful actions.

There is no minimum speed limit in any legislation of the Republic of Armenia, so the requirement to drive fast presented by a police officer today is absolutely criminal.

As the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs of the RA National Assembly, I record the disproportionate actions of the RA Police today, in connection with which I will send a letter to the RA Prosecutor General by the end of the day.

I also prepare operative reports to send to international organizations.