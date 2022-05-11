Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairwoman of the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs, MP of the “I Have Honor” faction, reports on her Facebook page

I received a call that on May 10, at 07:15, masked police officers with masks, without insignia, entered the apartment of Henrikh Danielyan, the chairman of the RPA youth organization, under the pretext of conducting a search. He was taken to the Kumayri police station, where he was interrogated, after which he was released.

A few days ago, Davit Avagyan, a member of the “Resistance” movement, was arrested on the grounds that he had no permanent residence in Armenia, while Davit Avagyan was from Hadrut, lost his home as a result of the war and moved to Yerevan. He also mentioned that his three minor sons are in his care. However, the police did not take this fact into account, arrested the latter, then changed the content of the report in the department and attributed the alleged hooliganism to Davit Avagyan.

In other words, in order to punish political dissent, the government is ready to take any illegal action, arresting even our compatriot who lost his home as a result of the war, arguing that the latter does not have a permanent residence in Armenia.

In connection with these cases, I sent an urgent letter to the RA Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan, asking for the latter’s instruction to find out the circle of police officers who committed possible offenses, at the same time to examine the legality of their actions, to consider the issue of giving a legal assessment to their actions. information.