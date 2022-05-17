Home Armenia Tadzos Avetisyan. I was brutally detained during a peaceful protest ... Armenia Tadzos Avetisyan. I was brutally detained during a peaceful protest Morning By Thomas Delong - May 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 39,082 visits, 2022-05-16according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia How I became a pioneer | Morning Armenia Kristine Grigoryan touched upon her goal of fighting against hate speech, exclusion of all forms of discrimination, protection of women’s rights | Morning Armenia New Penitentiary Code to Complete Complete Package of Criminal Justice Chain Reforms | Morning Recent Posts Goris Penitentiary Convict Charged with Creating and Leading a Criminal Subculture Group Every thinking, conscious citizen of the Republic of Armenia must definitely go to Freedom... Chase’s Sapphire card created a millennial ‘cult’—Can it last through COVID? Angelina Jolie Shares Pictures Of Her Family In Cambodia On The Latest Trip The major who ran over a pregnant woman is known by the nickname “I... Most Popular A short rain and thunderstorm are expected in the coming days In the afternoon of May 19 in some regions, in the afternoon of 20, 23-24 և at night in most regions short-term rain և... What cosmetic procedures are needed for facial skin in summer? Summer is a special period for facial skin care. The effect of aggressive sun, active work of the sebaceous glands has a negative... Vahagn Khachaturyan made a note in the mourning book opened at the Embassy of... On May 18, President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Armenia and made a note in... Armenia supports the regional peace agenda. The Prime Minister received the members of... Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received representatives of the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group: members of the Chamber of Deputies Julio Centemerro, Andrea Casu, Alvise Maniero, member... Varicose veins. complications, treatment. is a vascular surgeon, Ph.D. Aram Khachatryan Varicose vein disease of the lower extremities is a pathological dilation of subcutaneous veins, one of the most common modern diseases. 40% of...