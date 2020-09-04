Tadasuke Makino explains Motegi troubles

Nakajima Racing chauffeur Makino suffered a tough start to the postponed 2020 season in scorching temperature levels of around 33 degrees Celsius, restoring 2 points for a ninth-place surface.
From 15th on the grid, he finished the very first lap of the race in 13th prior to then benefiting from a number of vehicles ahead striking difficulty to climb up into the points, albeit still completing some 38 seconds far from race winner Ryo Hirakawa.
“I couldn’t do anything in the race, I was just driving,” Makino informedMotorsport com. “The race pace was actually really bad, I don’t know what was happening.
“Tyre degradation was not too bad actually, but we had a lot of overheating. At the beginning of the race my pace was not too bad, I was following the #38 car [Hiroaki Ishiura], but after overheating I lost a lot of grip at the front and the rear.
“At the end of the race my pace was really slow even though I had clean air.”
While novice colleague Toshiki Oyu certified a strong 4th, albeit leaving of the points after suffeing front wing damage on the very first lap, Makino was removed in Q1.
“All weekend I was really struggling with oversteer into the corner, but in qualifying I had huge understeer,” stated Makino of his battles in certifying. “I do not understand what occurred, I believe track …