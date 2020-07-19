Taco Bell removing its 7-Layer Burrito and other classics to make room for two new menu items

The junk food chain announced Friday that it is simplifying its menu by retiring 11 items.
Starting August 13, you’ll no longer have the ability to order the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl.
The Quesarito is likewise removed from menu boards, however it will still be available to order digitally through the Taco Bell web site or app.
Instead, Taco Bell said it will be adding two new items.
The $5 Grande Nachos Box — which layers beef, refried beans, cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream on top of a bed of tortilla chips — has a medium drink and is returning for a limited time. Also, a $1 Beef Burrito can be a permanent addition to the Cravings Value Menu.
Yes, life with no 2 a.m. Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes will be hard, but Taco Bell says the simplified menu enables room for “new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis.”