Taco Bell removing its 7-Layer Burrito and other classics to make room for two new menu items

The junk food chain announced Friday that it is simplifying its menu by retiring 11 items.

Starting August 13, you’ll no longer have the ability to order the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl.

The Quesarito is likewise removed from menu boards, however it will still be available to order digitally through the Taco Bell web site or app.