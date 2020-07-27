TACKLIFE Compact Refrigerator, 3.2 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge with Freezer, Energy Star with Adjustable Temperature, Removable Shelves for Bedroom, Office or Garage – MPBFR321



Price: $179.97

(as of Jul 27,2020 22:07:58 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Compact Refrigerator with freezer MPBFR321 3.2 cu.ft offer you a easy choice for your limit space, no matter your room, your camp, your office or dorm.

About the appearance

This small refrigerator with freezer combines contemporary style with cutting-edge refrigeration technology. The black sleek design suits any household and blends with a variety of decorating schemes.

About the storage

It offer a 0.3 cu.ft freezer to store some frozen foods and make ice cubes ; the rest cold room is for all your fruits and vegetables, in addition, you have a crisper drawer for keeping moist and fresh.

Two interior racks can be easily adjusted to accommodate your immediate needs, while shelves and beverage holders in the door let the drink be placed more firmly.

Specification

Dimensions：18.3 x 17.3 x 32.7 inches

Capacity：3.2 cubic feet

Freezer Capacity：0.3 cubic feet

Working Noise : 39 dB

Certification : Energy Star

5 Temperature Modes

Smart Size 3.2 cu.ft/90L

Low Consumption and Low Noise

It handles cold food storage in an environmentally sustainable way. Obtaining the ENERGY STAR certification and it costs just about 0.56 kWh per day and 25 dollar for a year after the testing.

Detail Design

An adjustable thermostat allows you to keep your cooled items at an optimum temperature.

The reversible door enables you to adapt your platinum refrigerator and freezer to the layout of your kitchen.

❤ 【Mini Size with Large Capacity 90L】This mini fridge measures 18.5 x 17.5 x 32 inches/3.2 Cubic Feet. You have 1 removable glass shelf, 1 vegetable storage box, specially designed door frame can store a jug of milk or juice. In addition, the shelf on the left can hold 8 cans of beverages and it is really easy take

❤【Freezer Meets More Needs】It is equipped with a small freezer, which can store a small amount of your frozen food or cool the beverage for a short time when the temperature can reach a minimum of 32℉/0℃. It can be placed anywhere in your bedroom, office or garage, whether it is on a wooden floor or a carpet. The working noise of the refrigerator is at 39db, which ensures that it will not disturb your work and rest

❤ 【Low Energy Consumption】This product conforms to ENERGY STAR. It costs only 0.56 kWh per day and the annual cost will be around $25, which will help to save energy and reduce your costs

❤ 【Textured Metallic Appearance】The simple metal material shape can perfectly match various styles of decoration. Whether it is your bedroom, office, dormitory, garage or outdoor, whether using it for family or alone for your special needs, the compact fridge is a ideal choice for you

❤ 【Intimate Design and Service】The 5 adjustable thermostat ranges from 32′ to 41’Fahrenheit and adjustable lever feet give you more intimate functions ; we also offer a frost scratching board for defrost manually and the ice grid that could help you make some ice cubes. 24M warranty and after-sales service 24h/7days allow you to shop no worries