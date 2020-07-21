TACKLIFE Compact Refrigerator, 1.6 Cu.Ft(Holds 40 Cans), Mini Refrigerator with Freezer, Energy Star Single Reversible Door, Super Quiet, for Dorm, Office, RV, Garage, Apartment, Black-MPBFR161



Price: $109.79

Product Description

Tacklife Compact Refrigerator 50L/1.6 Cu.Ft – Super Quiet&Energy saving



This TACKILIFE Mini Refrigerator is perfect for a small office, dorm room, kitchen or playroom. Smart interior design features make every cubic inch count. It will keep your drinks and food at the perfect temperature. With the built-in freezer you can store your dinner, your ready-to-eat meat or other snacks! There is a door bracket to neatly store your drinks. This mini refrig with freezer has a total capacity of 1.6 cubic feet. The mini refrigerator with freezer will keep any leftovers fresh and tasty and keep your wine and soda cool at all times.

Product Specifications:

Capacity: 1.6 Cu. Ft

Colour: Black

Power Supply: 120V/65W

Reversible Door

Material Type: Steel

Energy Certification: Energy Star

Dimensions : 18.9 x 17.7 x 19.3 inches

Impressionable Design

A composition of pleasing shapes and noble black, successfully marrying contemporary form with classic elements, making it suitable for any style of existing décor, decorate your room and highlight your taste in life. Weighs only 28.7 pounds, easy for you to move it anywhere.

Versatile Storage

Versatile interior design makes every cubic inch count, and it can hold 40 cans at one time. You can enjoy the additional storage provided by the custom design of the inside of the door, not only is the door reversible, but it also has a dedicated spot for your favorite canned beverages, your favorite condiments, as well as butter or eggs.

Save Electricity

Since this compact refrigerator is Energy Star rated it will save your power bills, according to the test results, with 0.55kWh per day, the estimated energy just costs about 24 dollars per year. Affordable and cost-effective for you to live a healthy life.

Super Quiet

When it working, the sound can be kept as low as 39dB, which is lower than most of the other products in the market, you can focus on your study or work without interference, while fresh food at your fingertips.

Small Freezer Compartment

Small freezer compartment and ice cube tray included can make ice cubes to keep your drinks cool, while perfect for the preservation of your ‘ready to eat’ meal on hand or other special food.

Special Design

The reversible door and leveling Leg helps to placed steadily on the floor, counter, desk or just about anywhere. 5 settings adjustable thermostat control for better adapting to exterior environment temperature to save electricity.

Smart Design

With a smart compression cooling system, you can cool your drinks, vegetables, fruits, and other food even in very hot weather, while making the energy-efficient.

Green Material

The high-quality materials of the refrigerator can touch the food directly without any harm for your health, give you and your family a healthy life.

Capacity

1.6 Cu.Ft

3.1 Cu.Ft

3.2 Cu.Ft

5.0 Cu.Ft

Size

18.9” x 17.7” x 19.3”

19” x20.5” x33.5”

18.7 ”x 17.4” x 33.1”

29.7″x 22.2″x 33.3″

Energy Consumption

Energy Star rating

Energy Star rating

Energy Star rating

Low Energy Consumption

With Freezer

✓

✓

✓

10.4℉ to -11.2℉

Crisper Drawer

✓

✓

🍓【Space Saving&Large Capacity】In this special period, for security, you have better not go out frequently, this refrigerator is your perfect partner. This single reversible door electric mini fridge with 17.7 x 18.9 x 19.3 inches measurement and 1.6 cubic feet capacity is perfectly sized to keep your favorite beverage cool(holds up to 40 12-oz cans), fruit or other food fresh, while taking up minimal space in your college dorm, RV, apartment, garage, camper or basement.

🍒【Adjustable Temperature&Enery-Saving】This dorm refrigerator conforms to Energy Star, with 5 settings adjustable thermostat control ranges from 32′ to 41’Fahrenheit, for better adapting to exterior environment temperature to save electricity. It is estimated that the annual cost will be around $ 24, which will save energy and reduce your costs.

🍻【Multi-Function】With a freezer to put ready-to-eat frozen meal, or make ice cubes(Noted that Ice cream is not suggested to put in it). Reversible door offers a spot for your favorite canned beverages, as well as more flexible in tight space and convenient for left-handed people. Leveling Leg helps to placed steadily on uneven ground. Designed with a sleek black exterior adds a classy touch to any room in your home or office.

🍏【Quietness at 39dB】The sound of the working small refrigerator is below 39dB. Under this condition, you can work or study without interruption. which is very suitable for people who have limited noise requirements for living and working environments. It is a great choice of the mini refrigerator for office.

🍰【Your Satisfaction is Our Priority】 All products go through rigorous testing before leaving the factory to ensure that you can buy a safe and qualified refrigerator. If you encounter any problems during use, please feel free to contact our after-sales service. TACKLIFE offer you a Worry-free after-sales, contact us via [email protected] and we will respond back to you 24hours a day /7days a week.