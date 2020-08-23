Tachyon VPN Reaches 1 Million Users in Just Six Months

(*1 *)

Tachyon Protocol, a blockchain-based network established by proof-of-stake developer Sunny King, reported its decentralized virtual personal network, or VPN, reached 1 million users worldwide recently after just six months.

The VPN has actually seen incredible development because May when Cointelegraph reported it reached 100,000 users.

According to the site, Tachyon VPN permits users to bypass web activity constraints. It offers lots of functions such as a P2P network without main nodes, multi-path routing to avoid single-point attacks, procedure simulation to camouflage traffic in transit and open door to Facebook, Netflix, Spotify, and other platforms.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon VPN belongs to the Tachyon Protocol task that consists of applications such as the web of things, decentralized financing (DeFi), storage in addition to other applications. The objective of the Tachyon Protocol task is to offer protected, protected, and personal web for users.

According to the site, innovations such as dispersed has table (DHT), blockchain, user datagram procedure (UDP), and file encryption were utilized to construct the task.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) has actually ranked amongst the leading 100 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap with a $23 million market cap. IPX, the native token of Tachyon Protocol, is based upon v.systems blockchain with 1 Billion overall supply. IPX has actually been noted on worldwide exchanges like Bithumb, HitBTC, Hotbit, and OceanEx.

Tachyon launched its white paper in 2015.