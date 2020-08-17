Tache 50×60 Faux Fur Blush Light Dusty Rose Gold Pink Super Soft Warm Throw Blanket



Price: $49.98

(as of Aug 17,2020 21:23:55 UTC – Details)



A super soft and warm blanket that will soon become a household favorite. Give it as a gift for just about any occasion. The luxuriously soft Sherpa will envelop you and keep you cozy on the coldest of days. Available in several colors, there is one to match any taste and decor. Three sizes available for any need. Search for Tache Sky Blue and Tache Snowy Owl for matching colors.

Imported

Faux Fur

Super Soft, Warm, Cozy and Cuddly

Measures 50 x 60 Inches can be used as a decorative throw for couch, sofa, bed or use a baby blanket. Perfect gift for Baby Girls

Your friends and family will thank you for this Tache faux fur blanket. This blanket comes neatly folded into a rectangle plastic zipper bag that makes it easy for gifting. Upon request, we may include a gift message with your order

Dry Clean or Machine Was Cold Delicate Cycle, Tumble Dry Low, Do Not Bleach, Do Not Iron