Tablet for Kids,7 Kids Tablet Android 1GB +16 GB Kids Edition Tablet,Dual Cameras IPS Eye Protection,Pre Installed Learning Apps,Games with Kids-Proof Case Toddler Tablet,3500mah Long Lasting battery

Play to learn,learn to play,Our kids tablet delivers the best tablet experience for kids and parents.Topelotek kids tablet is truly the perfect solution for education and fun all in one!

7 Inch Kids Tablet PC Specification

Brand:TOPELOTEK

Model: KIDS09

OS Android: 8.1

RAM:1GB

ROM: 16GB

Support Extended Memory: 32GB

Resolution: 1024*600 IPS Screen

Kids Tablet Media：

Support MIC

Support Speaker

Support Audio Format MP1, MP2, MP3 etc

Support Video Format MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.263, H.264

Support Photo Format JPG, JPEG, BMP, GIF, etc.

Support E-Book Format TXT, LRC, PDF, Html, Htm, EPUB, etc.

Support Multi-languages.

Kids Tablet Interface：

DC 5V

1* Volume Key

1* Power Button

1* Micro USB Port

1* TF Card Slot

1* Speaker

1* Headphone Connector

1* MIC

Kids Tablet Power Supply

Power Charger 5V/ 2A

Battery 3.8V/3500mAh

Kids Tablet Package Included：

1* 7 Inch Kids Tablet + Tons of Kids Educational Applications

1* Kids Tablet Case

1* USB Cable

1* User Manual

【Safety IPS Eye Protection Screen】: our tablet for kids use good quality LED screen that could 360 degree rotation without dead color change full-view.Toddler tablet careful children’s eyes all the time

【Multiple Function Kids Android Tablet】:Our kids edition tablet has so many apps already pre-installed on the tablet such as Youtube, Facebook, Google play, many interesting puzzle games, books, music, movies and art learning. with hundreds of free pre-installed applications, childern tablets make it easy for child to explore games, Media, e-Book, Painting and Notes…

【Advanced Parental Control】:With parental control mode, you can create and customize profiles for kids accounts, hand-pick content for your kids, control screen time and ensure they are browsing safe websites. These security settings can be adjusted as kids grow with content tailored to their age.

【Unlimited Kid-Appropriate Content】:Our kids tablet offers access to a range of age-appropriate and up-to date fun content including games, videos, paintings and educational apps, kid-safe websites, which are designed to hone in on math skills, reading, music, puzzles and creative arts.

【16GB Extra Large Storage Space】 :Our android kids tablet enables you to download movies, videos, games anytime as long as Wifi is connected. It has 1GB RAM+16GB ROM, supporting a microSD card up to 32GB to help you freely store photos, music, videos, apps and learning materials.