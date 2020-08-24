Tablet Android 10 Inch – HAOQIN HaoTab H10 WiFi Tablet PC Quad Core 2GB RAM 32GB Storage 1280×800 IPS HD Display 5MP+2MP Dual Camera Bluetooth 6000mAh Support Google (Grey)



Price: $99.99

(as of Aug 24,2020 03:41:24 UTC – Details)

Product Description

HAOQIN H10 – 10.1 Inch Android 9.0 Tablet



10.1 inch multi-touch 1280 × 800 pixel HD IPS

CPU: ARM-based, Rockchip 3326 quad-core, 1.5 GHz

Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Camera: Front 2MP, Rear: 5MP

Battery: 3.7V 6000mah Li-on Polymer Battery

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0

WiFi: 802.11 b / g / n, 2.4 GHz

Latest Android 9.0 System

This tablet running with the Android 9.0 Pie operating system,the operating system responds faster, you can get rid of unexpected announcements at will and have full access to the Google Play Store. It adds some additional wonderful features, perfectly solves the fragmentation problem, and effectively improves user security and privacy

Capture Happy Moments

Whenever you are inspired, you can use the dual cameras to take stunning high-quality pictures or videos, or record unforgettable moments at birthday parties and family gatherings

Pleasure Viewing Experience

Adopts a 1280 x 800 IPS display, providing wide visual angle with 178 degree. Enable “Eye Comfort Mode”, the screen will turn yellow and protect you from eye fatigue, thus providing a comfortable paper reading experience

Don’t Worry about Capacity

Built-in 2GB big RAM with Android 9.0, no worry about tablet would lag in playing games and multitasking, memory with 32GB ROM, supporting up to 128GB with TF card, there’s adequate storage space for images, videos, songs, popular applications and other files to the HAOQIN H10 10.1 inch tablet

Multi-Connection with WiFi, Bluetooth

The 10.1 inch tablet supports multi-connection,such as WiFi and Bluetooth, which offers you stable connection and fast web browsing, linking bluetooth device like bluetooth speaker to playback songs

NEWEST ANDROID 9.0 PIE OS: Smarter, faster, more powerful than ever, tablets with whole new Android 9.0 is here! Besides Pie’s updated security level and visual improvements, you will also be impressed, like its excellent adaptive battery system, AI-based shortcuts and notification management. Pie may not be the most significant new feature in the operating system, but it’s definitely the most distinctive and the most outstanding.

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE: Android tablet configures with powerful Rockchip 3326 quad-core processor with frequency up to 1.5GHz which greatly enhance the performance while running smoothly multiple applications simultaneously. 6000mAh battery is adequate for playback 6 hours more in video.

MASSIVE MEMORY: Built-in 2GB big RAM with Android 9.0, no worry about tablet would lag in playing games and multitasking, memory with 32GB ROM, supporting up to 128GB with TF card, there’s adequate storage space for images, videos, songs, popular applications and other files to this 10 inch tablet

10 INCH BIG SCREEN: Tablet is equipped with 10.1 inch multi-touch screen, Full HD 1280 x 800 resolution, thanks to its IPS technology, H10 tablet is delivering a crystal-clear and vibrant visual even outdoors, which features wide-angle viewing and eye-strain-relief.

YOUR PORTABLE MOVIE THEATRE: This 10 inch tablet weighs just 1.1 pounds, about the same weight as a bottle of cola(500ml) — is a highly portable device that you can enjoy your favourite Netflix or HBO series anywhere. Built-in dual camera will be adequate for Skype video chat and taking pictures.