Tablet 10 inch,LAMZIEN Kids Tablet,Android 8.1 Quad-Core 1.8Ghz 2GB RAM 32GB Storage 1280×800 IPS Display 3G Dual-SIM Kids Software Pre-Installed,Blue



Price: $92.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 13:46:42 UTC – Details)

Product Description

High Performance and Powerful

LAMZIEN R3 featuring the Latest MT6580 Quad Core CPU processor, it can upgrade to 1.8 Ghz high-performance. R3 with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, up to 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD let you have more space to enjoy the fun.ensures an ultra-smooth gaming experience and speedy multimedia operating.

Brilliant and Colorful Display

With its 178 degree IPS HD display, the LAMZIEN R3 renders your digital media in vivid, lifelike detail. You’ll always enjoy crisp, vibrant images whether you’re watching movies, playing games with your kid or catching up on the latest news on the 10 inch display with 1280×800 resolution.

Be Creative with the 5MP Rear Camera

LAMZIEN R3 features a 2 MP Front and 5MP Rear camera for taking photos or shooting video. Take stunning post-worthy pics or videos whenever you feel inspired, or record memorable moments for birthday party, family get together, etc. The 2-megapixel front camera enables video calling with friends, families who live apart.

Android 8.1 Oreo System

LAMZIEN R3 installed with latest version Android 8.1, you can download the updated games without any concern on the compatibility. Pre-installed Google Play brings you to the world of entertainment, tons of Apps for gaming, social, sharing are available, such as Facebook,Twitter, Netflix, Instagram.

Software and Apps

LAMZIEN R3 With Kid Mode, The pre-installed iwawa APP gives parents peace of mind while providing lots of kids educational and entertaining apps, engaging place for kids to play. Easily manage what your kids access and how long they spend on websites, videos, contents or other Android apps which mom or dad carefully chooses for them.

Unique and Durable Kid-Proof Case

LAMZIEN R3 features a unique airbag case.It is designed to be protection against drops, bumps, and dirt by kids at play. Also has height adjustable back clip to free your hands and bring you the most comfortable viewing angle.The back clip can set 45° 60° and 75° three mode.

Large Battery Capacity

LAMZIEN R3 built-In 5500mAh ( rated 6000mAh ) battery keeps you powered up to watch, read and game at home or on the go for up to 8 hours of mixed usage. R3 tablet gives you the flexibility to go wherever the day takes you, which makes you enjoy a comfortable day entertainment for you anywhere. (Battery life will vary based on device settings, usage, and others.Certain apps may reduce battery life.)

Multi-Function Support

LAMZIEN R3 support 3G/2G internet, 3G/2G Dual-sim sort. With a micro USB port, it is easy to transfer data between laptop and tablet. Integrated GPS sensor makes navigation possible when you download an offline map to the tablet. Also, the Android tablet supports WiFi, which keeps you connected your friends and social network. And The R3 tablet is also equipped with FM radio.

Package Contents

1 x LAMZIEN R3 tablet

1 x LAMZIEN Silicone protective case

1 x Charger

1 x USB Cable

1 x OTG Cable

USER MANUAL ( US,FR,ES,IT )

☆【 LAMZIEN R3 10inch Kids Tablet 】 ：LAMZIEN R3 features a powerful and energy-saving 1.8Ghz Quad-core processor, Android 8.1, 2GB DDR3L RAM, 32GB DDR3L ROM, with Kids software pre-installed, and hundreds of free pre-installed applications, childern tablets make it easy for child to explore games, many interesting puzzle games, books, music, movies, learning, Media, e-Book, Painting and Notes,etc.

☆【 10 inch Brilliant IPS display 】 ：The 10.1 inch LAMZIEN R3 tablet adopts a 1280 x 800 IPS display, which presents a bright display with vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles. This tablet is kid-friendly and has a 178-degree wide angle view presenting sharp and clear content for protecting kids eyesight.And perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly.

☆【 Android 8.1 & Big Memory 】 ：LAMZIEN R3 features Android’s latest version Android 8.1. Get rid of unexpected ads and have full access to Google Play. R3 with 32GB internal storage, and includes a microSD card slot (microSD card sold separately) that allows you to add up to an additional 128GB of memory so that you can keep photos, favorite movies, reading books, compatible games and apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, and more.

☆【 iWawa Kids software Pre-installed 】 ：LAMZIEN R3 learning tablet for kids build in IWAWA app which has flexible parental controls allowing parents to create a profile for each of their children, set time limits, and give kids access to age-appropriate and curated books, educational apps, games, and videos. Parent Dashboard with Discussion Cards enables parents to discover the titles for their kids that they can enjoy and connect with them through rich conversations about these titles.

☆【 Specially designed tablet case 】 ：The case comes with a stand which can free kids from holding the tablet. Durable, lightweight case to protect against drops and bumps caused by kids at play. Made of high quality soft silicone material, the bundled case is environment-friendly and harmless to health. No need to worry about any potential harms. The soft material brings soft and smooth touch experience.