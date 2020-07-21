Tablet 10 inch Android Go 8.1 Google Certified, Tablet PC with TF Card Slot and Dual Camera,16GB Storage,5G WiFi,Bluetooth, GPS



Victbing 10.1 Inch Android Tablet CAN replace computer,lower price and great value.

Specification：

Model : V10K

OS: Android Go 8.1

CPU: 1.5GHz Quad-core high-speed processing platform

GPU: Mali-720 MP2

Storage:

RAM : 1GB

ROM: 16GB

External Memory:Support SDHC

Display:

Screen type : IPS

Screen size : 10.1 inch

Screen Specification: Capacitive

Resolution : 1280*800

Network:

WIFI 802.11a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0

MicroUSB

Camera:

Rear Camera: 5.0MP

Front camera: 3MP

Media：

MIC Support/FM Support/GPS Support/G-sensor Support

Language : Multi-language

Power and Battery: Built-in 6000mAh/5V Lithium-ion polymer battery

Run Time: Up to 5 Hours

Power adapter:5V/1.5A

Flash: Supports hardware decoding，FLASH 11

Port:

USB Port: 1 x Micro USB port

Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack

Extend Card Slot: 1 x TF Card slot

Package Included:

1 X Victbing 10.1 inch Android Tablet

1 X USB Cable

1 X User manual

1 X OTG cable

1 X Charger

♥ Vivid Display ♥ 1280X800 IPS display with 178 degree of view angle, perfect for viewing the tablet on chair or bed to experience rich colors and crisp text.

♥ Larger Storage ♥ 1GB RAM and 16GB nand flash enables you to download plenty of movies, ebooks, games and music in the tablet. Micro SD card slot allows expanding extra space up to 128GB.

♥ Great Performance ♥ Victbing Android Tablet is Featuring stable Quad Core CPU and Android 8.1OS, ensures ultra smooth gaming and speedy using experience.

♥ Multi-function ♥ Victbing 5G WIFI Tablet with Dual band 5G/2.4G WIFI, it is much more faster than other WIFI

♥ Capture life’s moment while you want ♥ Victbing 10 inch Tabletwith Dual camera,5 MP real-facing camera and 2 MP front-facing camera, perfect for taking photos, shooting video and skype call any time anywhere.