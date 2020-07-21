Tablet 10 inch Android Go 8.1 Google Certified, Tablet PC with TF Card Slot and Dual Camera,16GB Storage,5G WiFi,Bluetooth, GPS

Price:
Victbing 10.1 Inch Android Tablet CAN replace computer,lower price and great value.
Specification：
Model : V10K
OS: Android Go 8.1
CPU: 1.5GHz Quad-core high-speed processing platform
GPU: Mali-720 MP2
Storage:
RAM : 1GB
ROM: 16GB
External Memory:Support SDHC
Display:
Screen type : IPS
Screen size : 10.1 inch
Screen Specification: Capacitive
Resolution : 1280*800
Network:
WIFI 802.11a/b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.0
MicroUSB
Camera:
Rear Camera: 5.0MP
Front camera: 3MP
Media：
MIC Support/FM Support/GPS Support/G-sensor Support
Language : Multi-language
Power and Battery: Built-in 6000mAh/5V Lithium-ion polymer battery
Run Time: Up to 5 Hours
Power adapter:5V/1.5A
Flash: Supports hardware decoding，FLASH 11
Port:
USB Port: 1 x Micro USB port
Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack
Extend Card Slot: 1 x TF Card slot
Package Included:
1 X Victbing 10.1 inch Android Tablet
1 X USB Cable
1 X User manual
1 X OTG cable
1 X Charger
Warranty and customer service:
Please do not hesitate to contact us immediately if any problems, we will reply within 12 hours.
♥ Vivid Display ♥ 1280X800 IPS display with 178 degree of view angle, perfect for viewing the tablet on chair or bed to experience rich colors and crisp text.
♥ Larger Storage ♥ 1GB RAM and 16GB nand flash enables you to download plenty of movies, ebooks, games and music in the tablet. Micro SD card slot allows expanding extra space up to 128GB.
♥ Great Performance ♥ Victbing Android Tablet is Featuring stable Quad Core CPU and Android 8.1OS, ensures ultra smooth gaming and speedy using experience.
♥ Multi-function ♥ Victbing 5G WIFI Tablet with Dual band 5G/2.4G WIFI, it is much more faster than other WIFI
♥ Capture life’s moment while you want ♥ Victbing 10 inch Tabletwith Dual camera,5 MP real-facing camera and 2 MP front-facing camera, perfect for taking photos, shooting video and skype call any time anywhere.