Tablet 10-inch Android 9.0 WiFi – Winnovo T10 Quad Core 3GB RAM 32GB ROM Dual Camera HD IPS Display GPS HDMI Bluetooth Google Certified(Blue)

Winnovo T10 Tablet 10.1 inch (Android 9.0 Pie)

HD IPS 800*1280 Pixel LCD,16:10

MTK MT8163,Quad core, 64bit, Cortex ARM A53,1.3GHz

3GB DDR3 + 32 GB EMMC,Support TF card Micro SD(TF card) support extended up to 128 GB

Front facing 2.0MP,Rear facing 5.0MP

3.7V 6000mah Li-on Polymer Battery

Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0,

GPS, FM, Gyroscope sensor, Accelerometer

32GB Storage – Record Memorable Moments in Life

32GB Memory was built in T10 android 9.0 pie tablets, Micro SD card expanded memory can be enlarged up to 128GB, this tablet pc is a good choice for you to store millions of photos and videos that record happy important moment

HD Display – Giving You Comfortable Visual Experience

You can download millions of E-books in Google Playstore, and scan the webs that you are interested in to know more about news, with this 10.1- inch 1280×800 IPS screen, bright and vivid colors, letting you enjoy it well.

GPS – Guiding You to Anywhere You Want

There is a GPS built inside of this 10 inch android tablet, you don’t need to connect the Wifi, but also can use it by downloading offline maps. GPS is very convenient and can be a good helper for you when you drive far from your home.

Android 9.0 OS

This tablet comes with Android 9.0 Pie operating system that is certified by Google, you can download plenty of Applications and the games that you like from Playstore, and the latest Android 9.0 OS lets you enjoy many new functions like App Timer, App Action and Dark Mode.

Easy-to-Carry Tablet

With the T10 tablet leather case, it is so convenient for you to take this tablet outside and no need to worry about the tablet that will be damaged and fallen into the ground. Also, the tablet can let you enjoy watching movies and videos without holding it, free your hands.

Gamers’ Choice

Thanks to the Gyroscope and Accelermeter sensor ans 3GB RAM, those who are fond of playing games can play their favourite games smoothly with dual band WiFi, giving them perfect game playing experience.

Front Dual Speaker Design

In order to give you a better listening experience, we deliberately designed the dual speakers in front, which is convenient for some kids and elders who need a bigger and clearer sound, even you put it into the leather case,it will not have any influence on the sound.

6000mAh Battery Inside

Thanks to the co-work with the design house,this tablet adopts 6000mAh huge-capacity battery, offering you a long-lasting experience,we have found the balance between the tablet thickness and battery capacity,6000mah is not a simple effort.

HDMI Function

This 10 inch android 9.0 pie tablet has 1xMicro HDMI port, letting you connect the TV or projector without any limitation, giving you bigger screen and enjoy watching TV with your families.

The 10-inch tablet is built in MediaTek MT8163 Quad core 64 bit processor up to 1.3GHz, is powered with premium 3GB RAM, multitasking without any reduction in speed, no lagging at all no matter in playing games or doing your work, 32GB ROM gives you ample room to store your important files and data, expand the storage further up to 128GB via Micro SD card slot, lots of pictures, songs and videos can be stored.

The 10.1 inch tablet adopts the latest android 9.0 pie operating system which is Google certified, download millions of apps or games in Playstore at will, android 9.0 greatly helps to improve the user security and privacy protection, support multitasking, improve the interaction between the Apps and user, enjoy many new functions like App Timer, App Action and dark mode

The tablet 10 inch is equipped with 1280*800 IPS display, great brightness and large screen give you comfortable viewing experience, dual band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n with 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz, more stable connection than normal tablet, browsing,reading and watching pictures and videos in an efficient way, 2.0MP front camera and 5.0MP Auto Focus in rear camera, record every memorable moments, the tablet also has functions like Bluetooth 4.0,GPS,FM radio ,HDMI etc, satisfy your different demands

The android tablet has premium design,middle frame is metallic embedded and covered by a plastic back case which is rubber painting, bringing you good touching feeling, the tablet is slim and lightweight, which is convenient to take everywhere.

CUSTOMER SERVICE: Providing our customers with professional and passionate customer services and technical support, if any question, please feel free to contact us, we will always provide you the satisfying solution