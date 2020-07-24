Tablet 10 inch Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition,Google Certified, 10.1″ 3G/WiFi Tablets with Dual Sim Card Slots and Carmera,6000mAh Battery,Quad-Core Processor,16GB, Bluetooth,GPS

Price: $89.97
(as of Jul 24,2020 01:31:42 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Lectrus 3G phone call Tablet
What’s in the package ?
1 x Lectrus 10 inch Tablet
1x USB Cable
1 xUser manual
1 x OTG cable
1 x UL Certified Charger
Color :Black
Size:10.1 inch
Item Dimensions L x W x H : 9.48 x 6.59 x 0.34 inches
Product Dimensions: 9.5 x 6.6 x 0.3 inches
Lectrus 10.1 inch 3G Tablet with Dual Sim Card Slots and Dual Cameras,WIFI Bluetooth GPS
Large Touch Screen Tablet Computer
CPU: Quad core 1.3GHz High Speed Processor
Operation System:Android 8.1
Resolution :1280*800
Storage:1GB+16GB
Camera: Front 2MP/Rear 5MP Dual Camera
GPS:Build-In
Bluetooth:Bluetooth 4.0
Wireless:WIFI 802.11b/g/n
Battery:Built-in 6000mAh/3.7V Lithium-ion polymer battery
✔3G Supported: WCDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz
✔2G Supported: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz.
✔Expand storage by up to 128GB using a microSD card (Support SDHC/SDXC)
✔Interfaces:Micro USB 2.0; 3.5mm earphone jack; Micro SD card slot;SIM Card Slot
Capture life’s moments
Features a 1280X800 IPS display with 178 degree wide view for a bright display with vivid colors.
Dual camera tablet. Easy to capturing you and your family’s moments.
Enjoy Reading on the Big Display
Choose from millions of eBooks and magazines which could be downloaded via Google Play.
Enjoy immersive reading with a widescreen 10.1 inch that delivers true-to-life color.
Power for What You Do
The 6000mAh battery keeps you powered up for up to 6 hours of mixed usage.
And the storage by up to 128GB, you can download many apps from Google Play Store. It is also great for offline video watching.
Built-in GPS
This tablet has built-in GPS and you can use it without using data.
Of course, if you use a data connection, performance will be more stable and more accurate.
Display
10.1 inches
10.1 inches
10.1 inches
10.1 inches
10.1 inches
Resolution
1280X800
1280X800
1280X800
1280X800
1280X800
Internal Storage
2GB+32GB
2GB+32GB
1GB+16GB
1GB+16GB
1GB+16GB
Operating System
Android 9.0 Oreo
Android 9.0 Oreo
Android 8.1 Go
Android 8.1 Go
Android 8.1 Go
Camera
Rear Camera: 5MP +Front Camera:2MP
Rear Camera: 5MP +Front Camera:2MP
Rear Camera: 5MP +Front Camera:2MP
Rear Camera: 5MP +Front Camera:2MP
Rear Camera: 5MP +Front Camera:2MP
Connectivity
3G,Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
3G,Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
3G,Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
3G,Wi-Fi, BT4.0,GPS,FM
Language
Multilanguage support
Multilanguage support
Multilanguage support
Multilanguage support
Multilanguage support
Color
Silver
Black
Black
Black
Silver
✔️【Vibrant HD display】 Lectrus Tablet features a 1280 x 800 high-definition display with over a million pixels and a bright, vivid picture. Enjoy movies and games in a crisp, clear HD resolution, with less glare and more brightness thanks to a stunning IPS LCD display.
✔️【No more worrying about storage space】 Lectrus Tablet PC comes standard with 16GB. Expand your tablet’s storage by up to 128GB using a microSD card, and keep photos, movies, and compatible games and apps with you.
✔️【Capture life’s moments】 Lectrus tablets feature a 5MP rear-facing camera and 2MP front camera for taking photos or shooting video.
✔️【Power when you need it】 With up to 7 hours of mixed-use battery life, the battery capacity is 6000 mAh. Lectrus tablet gives you the flexibility to go where the day takes you.